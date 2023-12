FRIDAY

Industry SMTX

Art on the Rocks Friday, Dec. 29, from 6 - 8 p.m. Monthly on every last Friday 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N Texas Grub

You Request it: All Request Piano can play it. Friday, Dec. 29, 7 p.m. Piano fun, full menu, and specials on liquor and domestic mini pitchers with music by @ allrequestpiano. 202 E San Antonio St.

Riley’s Tavern

The Merles Friday, Dec. 29, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

SATURDAY

Industry SMTX

Candace Hastings Saturday, Dec. 30, from 1 - 3 p.m. Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

An Evening with Ray Benson & Katie Shore New Year’s Eve Eve, Saturday, Dec. 30, 8 p.m. All ages; Tickets available at devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music 4041 Farm to Market 32

Riley’s Tavern

Tina Jackson Band Saturday, Dec. 30, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

SUNDAY

Patio Dolcetto

New Year’s Eve Bash Sunday, Dec. 31 No cover 322 Cheatham St.

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, Dec. 31, 10:30 a.m. San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Every runner gets a free beer 680 Oakwood Loop

The Railyard

New Year’s Eve celebration Sunday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. 116 S. Edward Gary St.

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Dec. 31 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.

Industry SMTX

New Year’s Eve with Live Music by Elisa Pena Sunday, Dec. 31, from 1 - 3 p.m. Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Roughhouse Brewing

Taylor Alexander Duo Sunday, Dec. 31, 3 - 6 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Riley’s Tavern

Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, Dec. 31, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Roughhouse Brewing

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Sunday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Savage’s Wimberley

Michael James Trio Sunday, Dec. 31, 8 - 11 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley

Happy Cow

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Sunday, Dec. 31, 10 - 10:30 p.m. No cover 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102