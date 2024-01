FRIDAY

Riley’s Tavern

Mark Jungers Friday, Jan. 12, 6 - 8 p.m. Second Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Grant McMahan & Dave Endlessly Friday, Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Savage’s Wimberley

Donovan Hatcher Duo Friday, Jan. 12, 7 - 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley

Riley’s Tavern

Dallas Burrow Friday, Jan. 12, 8 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

The Porch

Rock Bottom String Band, Wezmer Friday, Jan. 12; Doors at 9 p.m. 21+ $5 cover, 19+ $10 cover 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SATURDAY

Industry SMTX

Live music by Amber Lucille Saturday, Jan. 13, 1 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every second Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Alt Isolation, Grace the Empress, Calmer Seas and Everything is Temporary Saturday, Jan. 13. 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

The Porch

Help Will’s Foot Wanna Wednesday Open Jam for Will Acosta who needs surgery on his foot. Saturday, Jan. 13; Doors at 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation; 18+ $5 cover Open jam from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. - Bring your own instruments 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Happy Cow

Joe Bob’s Bar & Grill Band Saturday, Jan. 13, 9 p.m. No cover 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102

Riley’s Tavern

Scott H. Biram Saturday, Jan. 13, 9:30 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

SUNDAY

Wonder World Cave

Flea Market Sunday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Jan. 14 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Industry SMTX

Live Music by Willow Creek Sunday, Jan. 14, from 12 - 3 p.m. Every second Sunday of the month Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Riley’s Tavern

Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, Jan. 14, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, Jan. 14, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12