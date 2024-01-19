Live Music
FRIDAY
Roughhouse Brewing
House Cup Member Happy Hour Friday, Jan. 19, 5 - 7 p.m. $2 off pours on third Fridays of each month
Riley’s Tavern
The Homebodies Friday, Jan. 19, 7 - 10 p.m.
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Grant Gilbert Friday, Jan. 19 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12-15; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+
Happy Cow
Highway Hypnosis Friday, Jan. 19, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. No cover show
The Porch
Taylor Graves & Tombstone Trip Friday, Jan. 19; Doors at 9 p.m. 21+ $5 cover, 18+ $10 cover
SATURDAY
Roughhouse Brewing
Fifth Anniversary Party Saturday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Jack’s Roadhouse
BBQ for a Good Cause - Help Sean get back on his feet Saturday, Jan. 20 - 12 to 4 p.m. $15 or donation - $2 baked goods
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Record Room Vinyl Market Saturday, Jan. 20, 12 p.m. All ages; Tickets available at devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music
Industry SMTX
Live music by Chris Guerrero Saturday, Jan. 20, 1 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every third Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - Safely Limitless Saturday, Jan. 20, 6 p.m.
Savage’s Wimberley
No Permit Saturday, Jan. 20, 7 to 10 p.m.
Cheatham Street Warehouse
100 Smokes - Opener Kazer and the Damaged Goods Saturday, Jan. 20 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12-15; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+
The Porch
White Label Analogs, Mass Minor Saturday, Jan. 20; Doors at 9 p.m. 21+ $10 cover, 18+ $15 cover
Riley’s Tavern
The Golden Roses Saturday, Jan. 20, 9 - 11:55 p.m.
SUNDAY
Wonder World Cave
Flea Market Sunday, Jan. 21, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The Taproom
Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Jan. 21 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m.
Industry SMTX
Drew Sebesta Sunday, Jan. 21, from 12 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every third Sunday Enjoy live music and brunch from Drew Sebesta and friends!
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Women’s DAA Sunday, Jan. 21, 5 p.m.
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Nick Garza’s Songwriter Get Along Sunday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m. $10 donation appreciated
The Porch
Happen Twice Presents: Stalefish, Soma Jerome, Ladyluck Sunday, Jan. 21; Doors at 8 p.m. Free show