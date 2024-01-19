FRIDAY

Roughhouse Brewing

House Cup Member Happy Hour Friday, Jan. 19, 5 - 7 p.m. $2 off pours on third Fridays of each month

Riley’s Tavern

The Homebodies Friday, Jan. 19, 7 - 10 p.m.

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Grant Gilbert Friday, Jan. 19 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12-15; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+

Happy Cow

Highway Hypnosis Friday, Jan. 19, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. No cover show

The Porch

Taylor Graves & Tombstone Trip Friday, Jan. 19; Doors at 9 p.m. 21+ $5 cover, 18+ $10 cover

SATURDAY

Roughhouse Brewing

Fifth Anniversary Party Saturday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Jack’s Roadhouse

BBQ for a Good Cause - Help Sean get back on his feet Saturday, Jan. 20 - 12 to 4 p.m. $15 or donation - $2 baked goods

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Record Room Vinyl Market Saturday, Jan. 20, 12 p.m. All ages; Tickets available at devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music

Industry SMTX

Live music by Chris Guerrero Saturday, Jan. 20, 1 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every third Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Safely Limitless Saturday, Jan. 20, 6 p.m.

Savage’s Wimberley

No Permit Saturday, Jan. 20, 7 to 10 p.m.

Cheatham Street Warehouse

100 Smokes - Opener Kazer and the Damaged Goods Saturday, Jan. 20 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12-15; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+

The Porch

White Label Analogs, Mass Minor Saturday, Jan. 20; Doors at 9 p.m. 21+ $10 cover, 18+ $15 cover

Riley’s Tavern

The Golden Roses Saturday, Jan. 20, 9 - 11:55 p.m.

SUNDAY

Wonder World Cave

Flea Market Sunday, Jan. 21, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Jan. 21 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m.

Industry SMTX

Drew Sebesta Sunday, Jan. 21, from 12 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every third Sunday Enjoy live music and brunch from Drew Sebesta and friends!

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, Jan. 21, 5 p.m.

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Nick Garza’s Songwriter Get Along Sunday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m. $10 donation appreciated

The Porch

Happen Twice Presents: Stalefish, Soma Jerome, Ladyluck Sunday, Jan. 21; Doors at 8 p.m. Free show