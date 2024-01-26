FRIDAY

Industry SMTX Art on the Rocks Friday, Jan. 26, from 6 - 8 p.m. Every last Friday, paint and drink! 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Roughhouse Brewing Graphic Designer Monthly Meetup Friday, Jan. 26, 6 - 8 p.m. monthly meeting of graphic designers working locally 680 Oakwood Loop

Savage’s Wimberley Michael James Trio Friday, Jan. 26, 7 - 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley

Wake the Dead Live Music - Juniper Bloom, Tone Poems Friday, Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Cheatham Street Warehouse Hayden McBride with Sandlot Daze Friday, Jan. 26 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10-12; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Riley’s Tavern Fourth Fridays with Prairie Rattlers Friday, Jan. 26, 8 - 11 p.m. Monthly on the fourth Friday 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

The Porch Whisker Woods, Soma Jerome, Will Riley & The Band of Brothers Friday, Jan. 26; Doors open at 9 p.m. $5 cover, 21; $10 cover, 18 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SATURDAY

Roughhouse Brewing Jeremy Parsons Saturday, Jan. 27, 12 - 3 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Industry SMTX Live Music by Kelany Saturday, Jan. 27, from 1 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every last Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Middleton Brewing Gerry Burns’ Grateful Saturday Saturday, Jan. 27, 3 - 6 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop

Wake the Dead Live Music - Mickey Moore - The Medicine Man and Other Stories Saturday, Jan. 27, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Cheatham Street Warehouse Shea Abshier & The Nighthowlers with opener Matt James Saturday, Jan. 27 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10-12; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

The Porch Stone Wheels, Supersonic Uke, Ron Titter Band Saturday, Jan. 27; Doors open at 9 p.m. $5 cover, 21; $10 cover, 18 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Happy Cow Canaan Bryce & His Damn Band Opener: Sandlot Daze Saturday, Jan. 27, 9 p.m. Cover at the door 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102 New Braunfels

Riley’s Tavern Birdlegg Saturday, Jan. 27, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

SUNDAY

Wonder World Cave Flea Market Sunday, Jan. 28, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.

The Taproom Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Jan. 28 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Industry SMTX DV Jazz Monthly on every third Sunday. Sunday, Jan. 28, from 1 - 3 p.m. Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Middleton Brewing Live Music with Jim Hartwell and Peter Tory Sunday, Jan. 28, 3 - 6 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop

Riley’s Tavern Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, Jan. 28, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Women’s DAA Sunday, Jan. 28, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N Texas Grub NFC Championship Game: 49ers vs. Lions Sunday, Jan. 28, 5:30 p.m. 202 E San Antonio St.