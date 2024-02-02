FRIDAY

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

The Art of Fen Labyrinth - Art reception Friday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Drag Out the Vote Drag Show and Voter Registration Drive SMTXQC presents 18+ Drag Show featuring Brigitte Bandit, Briana St. James, Malibu Imported,House of Metamorphosis and more Friday, Feb. 2, 7 - 10 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Joey Greer Friday, Feb. 2 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10-$12; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Riley’s Tavern

Josh Morningstar Friday, Feb. 2, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Happy Cow

Brian Mills Friday, Feb. 2, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. No cover show 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, New Braunfels

The Marc

Emo Night Friday, Feb. 2, 9 p.m. RSVP at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Record Room Vinyl Market Friday, Feb. 2, 9 p.m. All ages; multiple vinyl vendors 4041 Farm to Market 32

The Porch

Friday Mob Friday, Feb. 2; 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. No cover, 21; $5 cover, 18+ 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SATURDAY

Roughhouse Brewing

Calloway Ritch Saturday, Feb. 3, 12 - 3 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Industry SMTX

Andrew Blanton Saturday, Feb. 3, from 1 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every first Saturday Live music and mini brunch with Andrew Blanton 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Happy Cow

Crawfish Boil with Slim Bawb & the Fabulous Stump Grinders Saturday, Feb. 3, 1 to 6 p.m. 9103 FM 1102, New Braunfels

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

“Color Study” The ARt of Nancy Wilson - Artist Reception Saturday, Feb. 3, 3 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Abracadavar Witches’ Market Saturday, Feb. 3, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

The Marc

Dexter & the Moonrocks Saturday, Feb. 3, 9 p.m. RSVP at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.

The Porch

Dog Island, Ben Brown Saturday, Feb. 3; Doors at 9 p.m. 21+ $5 cover, 18+ $10 cover 129 E Hopkins St. #110