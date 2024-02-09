FRIDAY

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Antique Art Sale benefitting SMTX Food Bank Friday, Feb. 9, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Riley’s Tavern

Mark Jungers Friday, Feb. 9, 7 - 10 p.m. Second Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Matt Castillo - Opener Salt Flat Blvd Friday, Feb. 9 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10-40; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Happy Cow

The Creek Howlers Friday, Feb. 9, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. No cover, 21+, indoor show 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102

Riley’s Tavern

The Joel Hofmann Band Friday, Feb. 9, 8:30 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

The Marc

Y’all Out Boy Friday, Feb. 9, 9 p.m. Tickets $20/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.

The Porch

Plum Tongue, Whisker Woods, Elephant Ears Friday, Feb. 9; Doors at 9 p.m. 21+ $10 cover, 18+ $15 cover 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SATURDAY

The Davenport

Tainted Love Market 80s fashion highly encouraged. Benefitting BPSF Saturday, Feb. 10, 11 - 5 p.m. 194 S Guadalupe St.

Roughhouse Brewing

Mardi Gras Party Celebrate Mardi Gras with live jazz, hurricanes, purple beer and Cajun turkey po' boys RSVP roughhousebrewing.com/calendar Saturday, Feb. 10, 12 - 9 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Patio Dolcetto

Valentine’s/Galentine’s Celebration Specials All week long Saturday, Feb. 10 - Sunday, Feb. 18 322 Cheatham St.

The Porch

Taylor Swift Big Sports Ball Drag Brunch Featuring Malibu Imported, Diva, Gina Woods & Xtra Saturday, Feb. 10; Doors at 11 a.m. - Show at 2 p.m. 21+ no cover, 18+ and minors $5 cover Brunch specials and table reservations: taproomsanmarcos.com/events 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Industry SMTX

Live music by Amber Lucille Saturday, Feb. 10, 1 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every second Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Allen Sosa Saturday, Jan. 20, 4 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Happy Cow

Ryan Snipes Saturday, Feb. 10, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. No cover, 21+, indoor show 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102

Riley’s Tavern

Kathy and the Killowatts Saturday, Feb. 10, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

The Marc

Microwrestling Saturday, Feb. 10, 10 - 11:59 p.m. Tickets start at $23.99/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.

SUNDAY

Wonder World Cave

Flea Market Sunday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m. San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Every runner gets a free beer 680 Oakwood Loop

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Feb. 11 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Industry SMTX

Live Music by Willow Creek Sunday, Feb. 11, from 1 - 3 p.m. Every second Sunday of the month Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

The Davenport

A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Featuring $15 mimosa carafes, $7 cafe mochas and bloody's Sunday, Feb. 11 at 1:30 - 4 p.m. Groups over 4, please RSVP via DM on Facebook and arrive by 1:30 to secure your spot. 194 S Guadalupe St.

Riley’s Tavern

Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, Feb. 11, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, Feb. 11, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N Texas Grub

Super Bowl LVIII: 49ers vs Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 11, 5:30 p.m. 202 E San Antonio St.