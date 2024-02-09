Live Music
FRIDAY
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Antique Art Sale benefitting SMTX Food Bank Friday, Feb. 9, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Riley’s Tavern
Mark Jungers Friday, Feb. 9, 7 - 10 p.m. Second Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Matt Castillo - Opener Salt Flat Blvd Friday, Feb. 9 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10-40; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street
Happy Cow
The Creek Howlers Friday, Feb. 9, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. No cover, 21+, indoor show 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102
Riley’s Tavern
The Joel Hofmann Band Friday, Feb. 9, 8:30 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
The Marc
Y’all Out Boy Friday, Feb. 9, 9 p.m. Tickets $20/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.
The Porch
Plum Tongue, Whisker Woods, Elephant Ears Friday, Feb. 9; Doors at 9 p.m. 21+ $10 cover, 18+ $15 cover 129 E Hopkins St. #110
SATURDAY
The Davenport
Tainted Love Market 80s fashion highly encouraged. Benefitting BPSF Saturday, Feb. 10, 11 - 5 p.m. 194 S Guadalupe St.
Roughhouse Brewing
Mardi Gras Party Celebrate Mardi Gras with live jazz, hurricanes, purple beer and Cajun turkey po' boys RSVP roughhousebrewing.com/calendar Saturday, Feb. 10, 12 - 9 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop
Patio Dolcetto
Valentine’s/Galentine’s Celebration Specials All week long Saturday, Feb. 10 - Sunday, Feb. 18 322 Cheatham St.
The Porch
Taylor Swift Big Sports Ball Drag Brunch Featuring Malibu Imported, Diva, Gina Woods & Xtra Saturday, Feb. 10; Doors at 11 a.m. - Show at 2 p.m. 21+ no cover, 18+ and minors $5 cover Brunch specials and table reservations: taproomsanmarcos.com/events 129 E Hopkins St. #110
Industry SMTX
Live music by Amber Lucille Saturday, Feb. 10, 1 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every second Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - Allen Sosa Saturday, Jan. 20, 4 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Happy Cow
Ryan Snipes Saturday, Feb. 10, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. No cover, 21+, indoor show 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102
Riley’s Tavern
Kathy and the Killowatts Saturday, Feb. 10, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
The Marc
Microwrestling Saturday, Feb. 10, 10 - 11:59 p.m. Tickets start at $23.99/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.
SUNDAY
Wonder World Cave
Flea Market Sunday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.
Roughhouse Brewing
Sunday Runday Sunday, Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m. San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Every runner gets a free beer 680 Oakwood Loop
The Taproom
Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Feb. 11 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Industry SMTX
Live Music by Willow Creek Sunday, Feb. 11, from 1 - 3 p.m. Every second Sunday of the month Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
The Davenport
A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Featuring $15 mimosa carafes, $7 cafe mochas and bloody's Sunday, Feb. 11 at 1:30 - 4 p.m. Groups over 4, please RSVP via DM on Facebook and arrive by 1:30 to secure your spot. 194 S Guadalupe St.
Riley’s Tavern
Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, Feb. 11, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Women’s DAA Sunday, Feb. 11, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N Texas Grub
Super Bowl LVIII: 49ers vs Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 11, 5:30 p.m. 202 E San Antonio St.