FRIDAY

Duett’s Texas Club

Rob Leines and Sam Morrow Friday, March 1, 6 p.m. Tickets $19.23/available at duettstx.com/music 420 Main Street, Martindale

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Texas Independence Day Weekend - Hank Weaver Friday, March 1 - Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com 119 Cheatham Street

Riley’s Tavern

Linda Gail Lewis with Annie Marie & Danny B. Harvey Monthly on the first Friday Friday, March 1, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - The Mox, Mayfly Friday, March 1, 9 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

The Marc

Zeds Dead 2 Night Stand For The Marc's 10 Year Anniversary Celebration Friday & Saturday, March 1 & 2, 9 p.m. $5 cover for 21 & under/ 18 & up 120 E San Antonio St.

The Porch

Russell Taine Jr., Benjamin Scott and Wrongbird Friday, March 1 - Doors open 9 p.m. Show 10 p.m. 21+ $10; 18+ $15

SATURDAY

Industry SMTX

Andrew Blanton & Missoula Slim Saturday, March 2, from 1 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every first Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Roughhouse Brewing

Fallon Franklin Saturday, March 2, 1 - 3 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Happy Cow

Crawfish Boil & The Fabulous Stumpgrinders Saturday, March 2, 1 - 6 p.m. No cover, 21+, indoor show 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Abracadavar Witches’ Market Saturday, March 2, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Laceleafs, Dyed Skies, and Cake In a Bowl Saturday, March 2, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Roughhouse Brewing

Texas Independence Day Fireworks Show Saturday, March 2, 7 - 8 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Texas Independence Day Weekend - Cody Hibbard Friday, March 2 - Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12-$15; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

The Porch

White Label Analog, Mass Minor, Soho Holiday Saturday, March 2 - Doors open 9 p.m. Show 10 p.m. 21+ $5; 18+ $10 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Riley’s Tavern

Dave Miner Band Saturday, March 2, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

SUNDAY

Wonder World Cave

Flea Market Sunday, March 3, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, March 3, 10:30 a.m. San Marcos Runners Club meets weekly Free beer for runners 680 Oakwood Loop

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, March 3 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, March 3, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Industry SMTX

Drew Sebesta Sunday, March 3, from 12 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every first Sunday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Monte Good Sunday, March 3, 1 p.m. All ages 4041 Farm to Market 32, Fischer

Riley’s Tavern

Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, March 3, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, March 3, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Sana Sana presents: Manifest Open Mic Sunday, March 3, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Riley’s Tavern

Rock Bottom String Band with Dirty Rotten Snake in the Grass Sunday, March 3, 8 to 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter