FRIDAY

The Railyard

National Women’s Day Friday, March 8, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. Come celebrate International Women's Day with us 116 S. Edward Gary St.

Tantra

Ooey Gooeys Friday, March 8, 7 - 10:30 p.m. 217 W Hopkins St.

Riley’s Tavern

Mark Jungers Friday, March 8, 7 - 10 p.m. Second Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Foster and Quinn Friday, March 8 - Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Jack’s Roadhouse

Live Music - Humble House, Tough on Fridays Friday, March 8 - 8 p.m. Free Shows all day 1625 W. Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

SMTX community presentation of “The Vagina Monologues” Friday, March 8, 8 p.m. Donations of feminine products appreciated 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Riley’s Tavern

The Billy Dee Trio Friday, March 8, 8:30 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

SATURDAY

Downtown San Marcos

Art Squared Arts Market Saturday, March 9, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. 111 E San Antonio St.

Roughhouse Brewing

Annual crawfish boil feat. Woody Kolsch Release (St. Elmo collab) Saturday, March 9, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Toni Price Hippie Hour Lives On Saturday, March 9, 3 p.m. All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32

Middleton Brewing

Smash Burger Party with Shaws of Awe Saturday, March 9, 4 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Synkronisiti Saturday, March 9, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Tantra

TX State Hip-Hop Congress X Songwriter Society Saturday, March 9, 7 - 10:30 p.m. Free Hip-Hop show featuring over ten artists! 217 W Hopkins St.

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Dallas Burrow and the West Texas Exiles Saturday, March 9 - Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Riley’s Tavern

Miss Lavelle’s L Men Saturday, March 9, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

The Porch

Scarin’ Folks, Elephant Ears, Soma Jerome, Fuzz Wah Saturday, March 9. Doors open at 9 p.m. 21+ $10 - 18+ $15 For info: taproomsanmarcos.com/events 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SUNDAY

Wonder World Cave

Flea Market Sunday, March 10, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, March 10, 10:30 a.m. San Marcos Runners Club meets weekly Free beer for runners 680 Oakwood Loop

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, March 10 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, March 10, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Two Tons of Steel & Vintage Market Sunday, March 10, 1 p.m. All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32

The Davenport

A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Featuring $15 mimosa carafes, $7 cafe mochas and bloody's Sunday, March 10 at 1:30 - 4 p.m. Groups over 4, please RSVP via DM on Facebook and arrive by 1:30 to secure your spot. 194 S Guadalupe St.

Riley’s Tavern

Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, March 10, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, March 10, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Nick Garza’s Songwriter Get Along Sunday, March 10, 7 p.m. $10 suggested donation; All ages 4041 Farm to Market 32