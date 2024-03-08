Live Music
FRIDAY
The Railyard
National Women’s Day Friday, March 8, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. Come celebrate International Women's Day with us 116 S. Edward Gary St.
Tantra
Ooey Gooeys Friday, March 8, 7 - 10:30 p.m. 217 W Hopkins St.
Riley’s Tavern
Mark Jungers Friday, March 8, 7 - 10 p.m. Second Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Foster and Quinn Friday, March 8 - Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street
Jack’s Roadhouse
Live Music - Humble House, Tough on Fridays Friday, March 8 - 8 p.m. Free Shows all day 1625 W. Hopkins St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
SMTX community presentation of “The Vagina Monologues” Friday, March 8, 8 p.m. Donations of feminine products appreciated 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Riley’s Tavern
The Billy Dee Trio Friday, March 8, 8:30 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
SATURDAY
Downtown San Marcos
Art Squared Arts Market Saturday, March 9, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. 111 E San Antonio St.
Roughhouse Brewing
Annual crawfish boil feat. Woody Kolsch Release (St. Elmo collab) Saturday, March 9, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Toni Price Hippie Hour Lives On Saturday, March 9, 3 p.m. All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32
Middleton Brewing
Smash Burger Party with Shaws of Awe Saturday, March 9, 4 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - Synkronisiti Saturday, March 9, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Tantra
TX State Hip-Hop Congress X Songwriter Society Saturday, March 9, 7 - 10:30 p.m. Free Hip-Hop show featuring over ten artists! 217 W Hopkins St.
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Dallas Burrow and the West Texas Exiles Saturday, March 9 - Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street
Riley’s Tavern
Miss Lavelle’s L Men Saturday, March 9, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
The Porch
Scarin’ Folks, Elephant Ears, Soma Jerome, Fuzz Wah Saturday, March 9. Doors open at 9 p.m. 21+ $10 - 18+ $15 For info: taproomsanmarcos.com/events 129 E Hopkins St. #110
SUNDAY
Wonder World Cave
Flea Market Sunday, March 10, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.
Roughhouse Brewing
Sunday Runday Sunday, March 10, 10:30 a.m. San Marcos Runners Club meets weekly Free beer for runners 680 Oakwood Loop
The Taproom
Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, March 10 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, March 10, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Two Tons of Steel & Vintage Market Sunday, March 10, 1 p.m. All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32
The Davenport
A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Featuring $15 mimosa carafes, $7 cafe mochas and bloody's Sunday, March 10 at 1:30 - 4 p.m. Groups over 4, please RSVP via DM on Facebook and arrive by 1:30 to secure your spot. 194 S Guadalupe St.
Riley’s Tavern
Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, March 10, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Women’s DAA Sunday, March 10, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Nick Garza’s Songwriter Get Along Sunday, March 10, 7 p.m. $10 suggested donation; All ages 4041 Farm to Market 32