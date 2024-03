FRIDAY

Jack’s Roadhouse

Crawfish Boil with Shrimp étouffée Friday, March 15 4 p.m. until sold out Paddy’s Promo Girl on site 1625 W. Hopkins St.

The Porch

KZSM Benefit Concert feat. Waylon Stoerner, Sarah Burton, David Newbould, Emma Zeck, Cheer Up, Cheer Up, Vanna Black Friday, March 15. Doors at 6 p.m. $5 cover. taproomsanmarcos.com/events 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Riley’s Tavern

The Homebodies Friday, March 15, 7 - 10 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Happy Cow

JR Herrara Band Friday, March 15, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. Cover at the door. 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102

The Porch

The Fultones (Day 2) Friday, March 15. Details TBA For info: taproomsanmarcos.com/events 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SATURDAY

Roughhouse Brewing

St. Paddy’s Day Weekend Party Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Green Treeform, Irish stout, dirt cups, live music! 680 Oakwood Loop

Roughhouse Brewing

Calloway Ritch Duo Saturday, March 16, 12 - 3 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Patio Dolcetto

The Brother’s Wayfare Saturday, March 16, 7 - 10 p.m. 322 Cheatham St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Luna Vampa, Loose Screws and Rusty Hearts Due, and The Revenge Business Saturday, March 16, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Savage’s Wimberley

Headlight Blind Saturday, March 16, 7 - 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express Saturday, March 16, 8 p.m. All ages; tickets available - devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music 4041 Farm to Market 32, Fischer

Happy Cow

Chris Max Band Saturday, March 16, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102

The Marc

Austin Meade Saturday, March 16, 9 p.m. Tickets $15/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.

The Porch

Daikaiju, conwaythewhale Saturday, March 16. Doors at 9 p.m. 21+ $10; 18+ $15 For info: taproomsanmarcos.com/events 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Riley’s Tavern

Ellis Bullard Saturday, March 16, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

SUNDAY

Wonder World Cave

Flea Market Sunday, March 3, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, March 17, 10:30 a.m. San Marcos Runners Club meets weekly Free beer for runners 680 Oakwood Loop

The Railyard

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Friday, March 8, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. Grab your best green garb and come celebrate with us 116 S. Edward Gary St.

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, March 17 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, March 17, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Michael O’Conner and Jeff Plankenhorn Sunday, March 17, 1 p.m. All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32

The Porch

Rock Block Presents: SXStPaddy’s with Flight By Nothing, Shaws of Awe, Elephant Ears, Jeep Wax, DJ Unspoken Sunday, March 17. Doors at 3 p.m. Music 3 - 9 p.m. Free Show - $5 surcharge for minors For info: taproomsanmarcos.com/events 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Riley’s Tavern

Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, March 17, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, March 17, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Cursed Movie Nights presents: Leprechaun (1993) Sunday, March 17, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Riley’s Tavern

Ted Russell Kamp and Joel Hofmann Sunday, March 17, 8 to 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter