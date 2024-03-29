Live Music
FRIDAY
Industry SMTX
Real Ale Brewing Pint Night Friday, March 29, from 5 - 8 p.m. Join us for a pint night with Real Ale brewing 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Industry SMTX
Art on the Rocks Friday, March 29, from 6 - 8 p.m. Every last Friday of the month. Paint and drink; bring a friend 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Riley’s Tavern
Amber Lucille Early Show Friday, March 29, 6 - 8 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - Sweet Cheeks with special guest DJs Friday, March 29, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Tantra
Lonesome Heroes with Loose Screws Rusty Hearts Friday, March 29, 7:30 p.m. 217 W Hopkins St.
Riley’s Tavern
Christopher Seymore Friday, March 29, 8 - 10 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Happy Cow
SATURDAY
Roughhouse Brewing
Taylor Alexander Saturday, March 30, 1 - 4 p.m. Annual egg hunt on our soccer field to welcome spring
Patio Dolcetto
Live Music - Blake O’Neil Duo Saturday, March 30, 7 - 10 p.m. 322 Cheatham St.
Savage’s Wimberley
No Permit Saturday, March 30, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12
Tantra
Jack Henry single release party with Rusty Dusty, Tetsuo Saturday, March 30, 7 p.m. 217 W Hopkins St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Top Flight Comedy Show Saturday, March 30, 7:30 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Ragnar’s On the Compound
Comedy Night - Zack Hammond Saturday, March 31, 8 p.m. 6900 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos
The Marc
Midnight Tyrannosaurus Saturday, March 30, 9 p.m. Tickets $23/available at themarcsm.com
Riley’s Tavern
The Ransom Brothers Saturday, March 30, 9 - 11:55 p.m.
SUNDAY
Wonder World Cave
Flea Market Sunday, March 31, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.
Roughhouse Brewing
Sunday Runday Sunday, March 31, 10:30 a.m. San Marcos Runners Club meets weekly Free beer for runners 680 Oakwood Loop
The Railyard
Easter celebration Sunday, March 31, 11 a.m. - midnight Come celebrate Easter with us 116 S. Edward Gary St.
Roughhouse Brewing
Murphy’s Easter Egg Hunt Extravaganza Sunday, March 31, 11 a.m. Annual egg hunt on our soccer field 680 Oakwood Loop
The Taproom
Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, March 31 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, March 31, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Industry SMTX
Candace Hastings Sunday, March 31, from 1 - 3 p.m. Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Riley’s Tavern
Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, March 31, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Women’s DAA Sunday, March 31, 5 p.m.