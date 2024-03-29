FRIDAY

Industry SMTX

Real Ale Brewing Pint Night Friday, March 29, from 5 - 8 p.m. Join us for a pint night with Real Ale brewing 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Industry SMTX

Art on the Rocks Friday, March 29, from 6 - 8 p.m. Every last Friday of the month. Paint and drink; bring a friend 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Riley’s Tavern

Amber Lucille Early Show Friday, March 29, 6 - 8 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Sweet Cheeks with special guest DJs Friday, March 29, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Tantra

Lonesome Heroes with Loose Screws Rusty Hearts Friday, March 29, 7:30 p.m. 217 W Hopkins St.

Riley’s Tavern

Christopher Seymore Friday, March 29, 8 - 10 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Happy Cow

Sandlot Daze with Ashton Naylor Saturday, Jan. 13, 8:30 p.m. No cover; 21 & up - Outdoor show weather permitting 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102

SATURDAY

Roughhouse Brewing

Taylor Alexander Saturday, March 30, 1 - 4 p.m. Annual egg hunt on our soccer field to welcome spring

Patio Dolcetto

Live Music - Blake O’Neil Duo Saturday, March 30, 7 - 10 p.m. 322 Cheatham St.

Savage’s Wimberley

No Permit Saturday, March 30, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12

Tantra

Jack Henry single release party with Rusty Dusty, Tetsuo Saturday, March 30, 7 p.m. 217 W Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Top Flight Comedy Show Saturday, March 30, 7:30 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Ragnar’s On the Compound

Comedy Night - Zack Hammond Saturday, March 31, 8 p.m. 6900 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos

The Marc

Midnight Tyrannosaurus Saturday, March 30, 9 p.m. Tickets $23/available at themarcsm.com

Riley’s Tavern

The Ransom Brothers Saturday, March 30, 9 - 11:55 p.m.

SUNDAY

Wonder World Cave

Flea Market Sunday, March 31, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, March 31, 10:30 a.m. San Marcos Runners Club meets weekly Free beer for runners 680 Oakwood Loop

The Railyard

Easter celebration Sunday, March 31, 11 a.m. - midnight Come celebrate Easter with us 116 S. Edward Gary St.

Roughhouse Brewing

Murphy’s Easter Egg Hunt Extravaganza Sunday, March 31, 11 a.m. Annual egg hunt on our soccer field 680 Oakwood Loop

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, March 31 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, March 31, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Industry SMTX

Candace Hastings Sunday, March 31, from 1 - 3 p.m. Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Riley’s Tavern

Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, March 31, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, March 31, 5 p.m.