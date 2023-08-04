FRIDAY

Studio San Martian

First Friday Fire Friday, Aug. 4 to Saturday, Aug. 5, 7 p.m. to 7 p.m. 1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live music - Allen Sosa Friday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Kin Faux Friday, Aug. 4 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Riley’s Tavern

Danny B Harvey and Annie Marie Lewis First Fridays of the month Friday, Aug. 4, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

Happy Cow

Dustin Tolliver Band Friday, Aug. 4, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. No cover show 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102 New Braunfels

The Marc

Hol! Friday, Aug. 4, 9 p.m. Tickets $35/available at themarcsm.com 18+ 120 E San Antonio St.

The Porch

Wezmer, Window Shop, Dirty Dan & The Basketball Boys and Soma Jerome Friday, Aug. 4. Doors open at 9 p.m. 21+ $10 - 18+ $5 For info: taproomsanmarcos.com/events 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SATURDAY

Roughhouse Brewing

Rare Merit Release Our original session ale is back, but now in cans. Saturday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Industry SMTX

Andrew Blanton & Missoula Slim Saturday, Aug. 5, from 1 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every first Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Abracadavar Witches’ Market Saturday, Aug. 5, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Middleton Brewing

Missoula Slim Sunday, March 5, 3 - 6 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop

Roughhouse Brewing

Hannah Swann Saturday, Aug. 5, 6 - 9 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Riley’s Tavern

The Hickoids Saturday, Aug. 5, 8 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

The Porch

Happens Twice presents Los Cannibals, Large Brush Collection and Arbordae Saturday, Aug. 5. Doors open at 9 p.m. 21+ $10 - 18+ $5 For info: taproomsanmarcos.com/events 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SUNDAY

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday, Aug. 6, 10:30 a.m. Sunday Runday San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Every runner gets a free beer 680 Oakwood Loop

The Taproom

Sudsday: Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom

Sunday, Aug. 6 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. 129 E Hopkins St.

Industry SMTX

Drew Sebesta Sunday, Aug. 6, from 1 - 4 p.m. Monthly on every first Sunday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Georgia Parker with Big Cedar Fever Sunday, Aug. 6, 1 p.m. Free show; All ages 4041 Farm to Market 32

Middleton Brewing

Ike Eichenberg Sunday, Aug. 6, 3 - 6 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop

Riley’s Tavern

Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, Aug. 6, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

Studio San Martian

Abstract Art Night Sunday, Aug. 6, 6 - 8 p.m. All supplies included. Abstract has no rules. $25 per person/all ages 1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - The Toadstools, Joe the Band, Peter Patric and Toda Spooky Sunday, Aug. 6, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

The Porch

Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, Aug. 6 from 8 - 11 p.m. No cover 21+ Happy Hour specials all night 129 E Hopkins St. #110