FRIDAY

Middleton Brewing

OUTLaw Pride Fest presents Montana Sands Friday, April 19, 5 - 7 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop

Roughhouse Brewing

House Cup Member Happy Hour Friday, April 19, 5 - 7 p.m. $2 off pours on third Fridays of each month 680 Oakwood Loop

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Jonivan Jones Friday, April 19, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Riley’s Tavern

The Homebodies Friday, April 19, 6 - 8 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

The Davenport San Marcos

RuPaul's Drag Race Viewing Party Friday, April 19, 7 - 8 p.m. 194 S Guadalupe St., San Marcos

Tantra

OUTLaw Pride Fest presents the Rock Bottom String Band Friday, April 19, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. 217 W Hopkins St

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Cole Barnhill Friday, April 19 - Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets $12/available at cheathamstreet.com 18+ show 119 Cheatham Street

Jack’s Roadhouse

The Outer Limits Showcase Friday, April 19. 8 p.m. Free show featuring Muse Relapse, Collective Dreams, Neapolitan, Humble House 1625 W. Hopkins St.

The Root Cellar

OUTLaw Pride Fest presents Julie Bouchard Friday, April 19, 8 - 10 p.m. 215 N LBJ Dr, San Marcos 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102

Riley’s Tavern

Dallas Moore Friday, April 19, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

The Porch

OUTLaw Pride Fest presents Kairos Friday, April 19 - 10:30 p.m. Drag show hosted by Malibu Imported 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SATURDAY

The Davenport

OUTLaw Pride Fest Bizarre Bazaar Saturday, April 20 11 - 5 p.m. Country karaoke, vendor market, silent auction, free swag & more 194 S Guadalupe St.

Roughhouse Brewing

Los Gatos 512 Saturday, April 20, 1 - 4 p.m. Latin music filling the air as part of the Bobcat Pride Scholarship Fund Bday Bash! 680 Oakwood Loop

Roughhouse Brewing

Bobcat Pride Scholarship Fund 14th Birthday Bash Saturday, April 20, 1 - 4 p.m. RSVP at roughhousebrewing.com/calendar

The Porch

Happy Clouds 4/20 Dayparty Saturday, April 20, 3 - 6 p.m. 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Patio Dolcetto

Live Music - Miles Davis Band Saturday, April 20, 7 - 10 p.m. 322 Cheatham St.

Tantra

Henry Invisible! Saturday, April 20, 7 p.m. 217 W Hopkins St.

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Triston Marez Saturday, April 20 - Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets $15/available at cheathamstreet.com 18+ show 119 Cheatham Street

Riley’s Tavern

Matt Hillyer Saturday, April 20, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Happy Cow

Colton James & Company Saturday, April 20, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. Tickets $8-$20; available at happycowbar. com/event/colton-james-company 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102

The Marc

Paul Wall Saturday, April 20, 9 p.m. Tickets $25/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.

The Porch

OUTLaw Pride Fest presents Pearlsnap Music Showcase featuring Emily Herring & the The FM Band, Julie Effin Nolen and Ruby Dice Saturday, April 20 - 9 p.m. to midnight 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SUNDAY

Wonder World Cave

Flea Market Sunday, April 21, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr. The Taproom Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, April 21 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, April 21, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Roughhouse Brewing

Cameron Allbright Sunday, April 21, 1 - 4 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

The Davenport

OUTLaw Pride Fest Country Drag Brunch Sunday, April 21, 2 - 5 p.m. Vendors Market, signature cocktails, drag performances 194 S Guadalupe St.

Riley’s Tavern

Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, April 21, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, April 21, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Zelicks Icehouse

Bobcat Pride Scholarship Fund Birthday Bash Songwriter Showcase After Party Saturday, April 21, 6 to 8 p.m. 336 W. Hopkins

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Cursed Movie Nights presents: Frankenhooker! (1990) Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12