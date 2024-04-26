FRIDAY

Riley’s Tavern

Amber Lucille Early Show Friday, April 26, 6 - 8 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N Texas Grub

Bike Night Friday, April 26, 7 - 10 p.m. Come join us at our 1st bike nite. All proceeds will be donated to our local wrestling and boxing gyms! 202 E San Antonio St.

Savage’s Wimberley

Trick Myers Friday, April 26, 7 - 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley Wake the Dead Coffeehouse YDSA @ TXST Presents “Champagne Socialism” Friday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Riley’s Tavern

Fourth Fridays with Prairie Rattlers Friday, April 26, 8 - 11 p.m. Monthly on the fourth Friday 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Happy Cow

High N Dry Friday, April 26, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets $8-$18; Available at https://happycowbar. com/event/high-n-dry-def-leppard-tribute 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102

The Porch

Parker Woodland, Tender Wolf Friday, April 26 - Doors open at 9 p.m. $10 18+; $5 21+ 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SATURDAY

Middleton Brewing

Gerry Burns’ Grateful Saturday Saturday, April 27, 3 - 6 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop

Patio Dolcetto

Live Music - Blake O’Neal Duo Saturday, April 27, 7 - 10 p.m. 322 Cheatham St.

Savage’s Wimberley

Opie Hendricks Saturday, April 27, 7 - 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley

Tantra

Henry Invisible! Saturday, April 27, 7:30 p.m. 217 W Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Top Flight Comedy presents: Jason Rodriguez, Dean Stanfield and Evan Lopez Saturday, April 27, 7:30 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Broken Arrow Saturday, April 27 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $19; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Ragnar’s On the Compound

Comedy Night - Michael Harrison Saturday, April 27, 8 p.m. Tickets $15; available at www.ragnarsotc.com 6900 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos

Riley’s Tavern

Andi Holleman and Friends Saturday, April 27, 8 - 11 p.m. Monthly on the fourth Friday 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Happy Cow

Appetite for GnR Saturday, April 27, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets $8-$18; Available at https://gnrtribute.eventbrite.com

The Porch

Almost Famous Friends, The Trips, Junkbunny Saturday, April 27 - Doors open at 9 p.m. $10 18+; $5 21+ 129 E Hopkins St. #110

The Marc

One Direction Night Saturday, April 27, 9 p.m. Tickets $20/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.

SUNDAY

Wonder World Cave

Flea Market Sunday, April 28, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.

The Junction

Wimberley Junction Farmers Market Sunday, April 28, 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Every week at the The Junction next door to Savage's Hill Country Bar 9595 RR12, Wimberley

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, April 28, 10:30 a.m. Drop in or join the club for a free punch card to win prizes + free beer 680 Oakwood Loop

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, April 28 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, April 28, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Guy Forsyth - Full band Sunday, April 28, 1 p.m. All ages 4041 Farm to Market 32

The Davenport

A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Sunday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m. Featuring $15 mimosa carafes. New seasonal menu. Groups over 4, please RSVP via DM on Facebook and arrive by 1:30 to secure your spot. 194 S Guadalupe St.

Savage’s Wimberley

Michael James Trio Sunday, April 28, 4 - 7 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley

Riley’s Tavern

Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, April 28, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Jack’s Roadhouse

Mister Sister Crawfish Boil Sunday, April 28, 5 p.m. Crawfish, great music, cold booze! 1625 W. Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, April 28, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12