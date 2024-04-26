Live Music
FRIDAY
Riley’s Tavern
Amber Lucille Early Show Friday, April 26, 6 - 8 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N Texas Grub
Bike Night Friday, April 26, 7 - 10 p.m. Come join us at our 1st bike nite. All proceeds will be donated to our local wrestling and boxing gyms! 202 E San Antonio St.
Savage’s Wimberley
Trick Myers Friday, April 26, 7 - 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley Wake the Dead Coffeehouse YDSA @ TXST Presents “Champagne Socialism” Friday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Riley’s Tavern
Fourth Fridays with Prairie Rattlers Friday, April 26, 8 - 11 p.m. Monthly on the fourth Friday 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Happy Cow
High N Dry Friday, April 26, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets $8-$18; Available at https://happycowbar. com/event/high-n-dry-def-leppard-tribute 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102
The Porch
Parker Woodland, Tender Wolf Friday, April 26 - Doors open at 9 p.m. $10 18+; $5 21+ 129 E Hopkins St. #110
SATURDAY
Middleton Brewing
Gerry Burns’ Grateful Saturday Saturday, April 27, 3 - 6 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop
Patio Dolcetto
Live Music - Blake O’Neal Duo Saturday, April 27, 7 - 10 p.m. 322 Cheatham St.
Savage’s Wimberley
Opie Hendricks Saturday, April 27, 7 - 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley
Tantra
Henry Invisible! Saturday, April 27, 7:30 p.m. 217 W Hopkins St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Top Flight Comedy presents: Jason Rodriguez, Dean Stanfield and Evan Lopez Saturday, April 27, 7:30 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Broken Arrow Saturday, April 27 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $19; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street
Ragnar’s On the Compound
Comedy Night - Michael Harrison Saturday, April 27, 8 p.m. Tickets $15; available at www.ragnarsotc.com 6900 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos
Riley’s Tavern
Andi Holleman and Friends Saturday, April 27, 8 - 11 p.m. Monthly on the fourth Friday 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Happy Cow
Appetite for GnR Saturday, April 27, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets $8-$18; Available at https://gnrtribute.eventbrite.com
The Porch
Almost Famous Friends, The Trips, Junkbunny Saturday, April 27 - Doors open at 9 p.m. $10 18+; $5 21+ 129 E Hopkins St. #110
The Marc
One Direction Night Saturday, April 27, 9 p.m. Tickets $20/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.
SUNDAY
Wonder World Cave
Flea Market Sunday, April 28, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.
The Junction
Wimberley Junction Farmers Market Sunday, April 28, 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Every week at the The Junction next door to Savage's Hill Country Bar 9595 RR12, Wimberley
Roughhouse Brewing
Sunday Runday Sunday, April 28, 10:30 a.m. Drop in or join the club for a free punch card to win prizes + free beer 680 Oakwood Loop
The Taproom
Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, April 28 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, April 28, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Guy Forsyth - Full band Sunday, April 28, 1 p.m. All ages 4041 Farm to Market 32
The Davenport
A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Sunday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m. Featuring $15 mimosa carafes. New seasonal menu. Groups over 4, please RSVP via DM on Facebook and arrive by 1:30 to secure your spot. 194 S Guadalupe St.
Savage’s Wimberley
Michael James Trio Sunday, April 28, 4 - 7 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley
Riley’s Tavern
Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, April 28, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Jack’s Roadhouse
Mister Sister Crawfish Boil Sunday, April 28, 5 p.m. Crawfish, great music, cold booze! 1625 W. Hopkins St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Women’s DAA Sunday, April 28, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12