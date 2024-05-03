Live Music
FRIDAY
San Marcos Art Center
SMAL Award Showcase Reception Friday, May 3, 6 - 8 p.m. Join us for our first ever San Marcos Art League Award Showcase 117 N. Guadalupe St., Suite 101
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - Ruben Octavio Friday, April 19, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Savage’s Wimberley
Black Saddle Friday, May 3, 7 - 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley
Tantra
Slick, Big Switch, Chief and the Doomsday Device Friday, May 3, 7:30 p.m.
Cheatham Street Warehouse
The Early Show Showcase - Jamison Eddleman, Ashton Naylor, Austin Case Friday, May 3 - Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets $10/available at cheathamstreet.com 18+ show 119 Cheatham Street
Ragnar’s On the Compound
Comedy Night - Jay LaFarr, Mark Markman. Musical Guest: Ace Pepper Group Friday, May 3, 8 p.m. Tickets $12-$20; available at www.ragnarsotc.com 6900 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos
Riley’s Tavern
Linda Gail Lewis with Annie Marie & Danny B. Harvey Friday, May 3, 8 - 11 p.m. Monthly on the first Friday 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Happy Cow
Wade Bagley Friday, May 3, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. No cover, 21+, Outdoor, weather permitting 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102
The Marc
Taking Back Funday Friday, May 3, 9 p.m. Tickets $15/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.
The Porch
The Mox - Opener TBA Friday, April 26 - Doors open at 10 p.m. 129 E Hopkins St. #110 SATURDAY
Duett’s Texas Club
The Nude Show Backyard Bash Saturday, May 4, 12 - 4 p.m. Tickets $20; available at duettstx.com/music Rain or shine 420 Main Street, Martindale
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Abracadavar Witches’ Market Saturday, May 4, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - Nightstand Matt Saturday, May 4, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Tantra
Kenny Normal and Shaws of Awe Saturday, May 4, 7:30 p.m. 217 W Hopkins St
Ragnar’s On the Compound
Comedy Night - Jay LaFarr, Mark Markman. Musical Guest: The Bentley’s Saturday, May 3, 8 p.m. Tickets $12-$20; available at www.ragnarsotc. com 6900 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos
The Marc
Jessica Audiffred Saturday, May 4, 9 p.m. Tickets $20/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.
Riley’s Tavern
Pierre and The Nightcats Saturday, May 4, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
SUNDAY
Wonder World Cave
Flea Market Sunday, May 5, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.
The Junction
Wimberley Junction Farmers Market Sunday, May 5, 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Every week at the The Junction next door to Savage's Hill Country Bar 9595 RR12, Wimberley
The Railyard
Cinco de Mayo celebration Sunday, May 5, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. 116 S. Edward Gary St.
The Taproom
Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, May 3 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, May 5, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Industry SMTX
Drew Sebesta Sunday, May 5, from 12 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every first Sunday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Two Tons of Steel & Vintage Market Sunday, May 5, 1 p.m. All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32
Riley’s Tavern
Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, May 5, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Women’s DAA Sunday, May 5, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Sana Sana Presents: Manifest Sunday, May 5, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12