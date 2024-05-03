FRIDAY

San Marcos Art Center

SMAL Award Showcase Reception Friday, May 3, 6 - 8 p.m. Join us for our first ever San Marcos Art League Award Showcase 117 N. Guadalupe St., Suite 101

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Ruben Octavio Friday, April 19, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Savage’s Wimberley

Black Saddle Friday, May 3, 7 - 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley

Tantra

Slick, Big Switch, Chief and the Doomsday Device Friday, May 3, 7:30 p.m.

Cheatham Street Warehouse

The Early Show Showcase - Jamison Eddleman, Ashton Naylor, Austin Case Friday, May 3 - Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets $10/available at cheathamstreet.com 18+ show 119 Cheatham Street

Ragnar’s On the Compound

Comedy Night - Jay LaFarr, Mark Markman. Musical Guest: Ace Pepper Group Friday, May 3, 8 p.m. Tickets $12-$20; available at www.ragnarsotc.com 6900 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos

Riley’s Tavern

Linda Gail Lewis with Annie Marie & Danny B. Harvey Friday, May 3, 8 - 11 p.m. Monthly on the first Friday 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Happy Cow

Wade Bagley Friday, May 3, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. No cover, 21+, Outdoor, weather permitting 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102

The Marc

Taking Back Funday Friday, May 3, 9 p.m. Tickets $15/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.

The Porch

The Mox - Opener TBA Friday, April 26 - Doors open at 10 p.m. 129 E Hopkins St. #110 SATURDAY

Duett’s Texas Club

The Nude Show Backyard Bash Saturday, May 4, 12 - 4 p.m. Tickets $20; available at duettstx.com/music Rain or shine 420 Main Street, Martindale

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Abracadavar Witches’ Market Saturday, May 4, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Nightstand Matt Saturday, May 4, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Tantra

Kenny Normal and Shaws of Awe Saturday, May 4, 7:30 p.m. 217 W Hopkins St

Ragnar’s On the Compound

Comedy Night - Jay LaFarr, Mark Markman. Musical Guest: The Bentley’s Saturday, May 3, 8 p.m. Tickets $12-$20; available at www.ragnarsotc. com 6900 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos

The Marc

Jessica Audiffred Saturday, May 4, 9 p.m. Tickets $20/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.

Riley’s Tavern

Pierre and The Nightcats Saturday, May 4, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

SUNDAY

Wonder World Cave

Flea Market Sunday, May 5, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.

The Junction

Wimberley Junction Farmers Market Sunday, May 5, 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Every week at the The Junction next door to Savage's Hill Country Bar 9595 RR12, Wimberley

The Railyard

Cinco de Mayo celebration Sunday, May 5, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. 116 S. Edward Gary St.

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, May 3 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, May 5, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Industry SMTX

Drew Sebesta Sunday, May 5, from 12 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every first Sunday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Two Tons of Steel & Vintage Market Sunday, May 5, 1 p.m. All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32

Riley’s Tavern

Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, May 5, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, May 5, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Sana Sana Presents: Manifest Sunday, May 5, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12