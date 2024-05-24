Live Music
FRIDAY
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - Narcotics Division, Slam Pig, Reborn, N.I.X, Ultra Friday, May 24, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Downtown SMTX
Music on the Square Friday, May 17 DJ Alpha (DJ) | 6 - 6:30 p.m. Michael Milligan & Texiana Bluez (Texas blues / Louisiana funk) | 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. DJ Alpha | 7:30 - 8 p.m. Kelany & the All-Nighters (variety rock band) | 8 - 9 p.m. 111 E San Antonio St.
The Porch
Drag Race All Stars Friday, May 24, 7 - 9 p.m. Weekly on Fridays 129 E Hopkins St. #110
Tantra
Hellcity Paradise Showcase: Humble House, Tough on Fridays, Souls Extolled, Neapolitan Saturday, April 13, 7 p.m. $10 cover 217 W Hopkins St.
Savage’s Wimberley
Tina Jackson Duo Friday, May 24, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley
Ragnar’s On the Compound
Comedy Night - Tee Ray Bergeron from Netflix with Jacob Guidry Friday, May 24, 8 p.m. Musical guest: Brad Russell Band Tickets $12-$20; available at www.ragnarsotc.com 6900 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos
Riley’s Tavern
Fourth Fridays with Prairie Rattlers Friday, May 24, 8 - 11 p.m. Monthly on the fourth Friday 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Happy Cow
Audio Outlaws Friday, May 24, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. No cover, 21+, Outdoor, weather permitting 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102
The Marc
That Mexican OT Friday, May 24, 9 p.m. 18+ Join the waitlist at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.
The Porch
Big Wy's Brass Band, Mango Carson Friday, May 24, Big Wy’s performing 9 - 10 p.m. DJ Mango Carson to follow. No cover 21+; $5 18+ 129 E Hopkins St. #110
SATURDAY
Industry SMTX
Live music with Kelany Saturday, May 25, from 1 - 3 p.m. Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Roughhouse Brewing
Taylor Alexander Saturday, May 25, 1 – 4 p.m. San Marcos, 680 Oakwood Loop, San Marcos
The Porch
80s Drag Brunch Saturday, May 25, 2 - 4 p.m. Tanner Norsworthy Productions presents 80s drag brunch Lineup and details coming soon.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Death Cafe Saturday, May 25, 2 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Middleton Brewing
Gerry Burns’ Grateful Saturday Saturday, May 25, 3 - 6 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop
Patio Dolcetto
Live Music - Robert Parker Jr. Saturday, May 25, 7 - 10 p.m. 322 Cheatham St.
Savage’s Wimberley
Black Saddle Friday, May 25, 7 - 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - 52HZ Whale, The Trips Saturday, May 25, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Happy Cow
Memorial Day RockFest Saturday, May 25, 8 - 11:30 p.m. Heather Leather, 3rd War, Metal Warriors. No cover. 21 and up ONLY 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102
Ragnar’s On the Compound
Comedy Night - Tee Ray Bergeron from Netflix with Jacob Guidry Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m. Musical guest: Brad Russell Band Tickets $12-$20; available at www. ragnarsotc.com 6900 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos
The Marc
Daft Punk Night Saturday, May 25, 9 p.m. Tickets $15/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.
Riley’s Tavern
Sun Valley Station Saturday, May 25, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
The Porch
Porch Kitty Punk Show II Saturday, May 25. Details & lineup TBA. Check taproomsanmarcos. com/events 21+ no cover; 18+ $5 129 E Hopkins St. #110
SUNDAY
Wonder World Cave
Flea Market Sunday, May 19, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.
The Junction
Wimberley Junction Farmers Market Sunday, May 26, 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Every week at the The Junction next door to Savage's Hill Country Bar 9595 RR12, Wimberley
Roughhouse Brewing
Sunday Runday Sunday, May 26, 10:30 a.m. Drop in or join the club for a free punch card to win prizes + free beer 680 Oakwood Loop
The Taproom
Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, May 26 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, May 26, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Two Tons of Steel - Two Tons of Sunday Funday Sunday, May 26, 1 p.m. Memorial Day Weekend Show - All ages 4041 Farm to Market 32
The Davenport
A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Sunday, May 26 at 1:30 p.m. Featuring $15 mimosa carafes. New seasonal menu. Groups over 4, please RSVP via DM on Facebook and arrive by 1:30 to secure your spot. 194 S Guadalupe St.
Savage’s Wimberley
Michael James Trio Sunday, May 26, 4 - 7 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley
Riley’s Tavern
Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, May 26, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Women’s DAA Sunday, May 26, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Happy Cow
Last Train to Juarez Sunday, May 26, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. Tickets available: lasttraintojuarez. com 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102