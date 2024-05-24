FRIDAY

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Narcotics Division, Slam Pig, Reborn, N.I.X, Ultra Friday, May 24, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Downtown SMTX

Music on the Square Friday, May 17 DJ Alpha (DJ) | 6 - 6:30 p.m. Michael Milligan & Texiana Bluez (Texas blues / Louisiana funk) | 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. DJ Alpha | 7:30 - 8 p.m. Kelany & the All-Nighters (variety rock band) | 8 - 9 p.m. 111 E San Antonio St.

The Porch

Drag Race All Stars Friday, May 24, 7 - 9 p.m. Weekly on Fridays 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Tantra

Hellcity Paradise Showcase: Humble House, Tough on Fridays, Souls Extolled, Neapolitan Saturday, April 13, 7 p.m. $10 cover 217 W Hopkins St.

Savage’s Wimberley

Tina Jackson Duo Friday, May 24, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley

Ragnar’s On the Compound

Comedy Night - Tee Ray Bergeron from Netflix with Jacob Guidry Friday, May 24, 8 p.m. Musical guest: Brad Russell Band Tickets $12-$20; available at www.ragnarsotc.com 6900 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos

Riley’s Tavern

Fourth Fridays with Prairie Rattlers Friday, May 24, 8 - 11 p.m. Monthly on the fourth Friday 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Happy Cow

Audio Outlaws Friday, May 24, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. No cover, 21+, Outdoor, weather permitting 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102

The Marc

That Mexican OT Friday, May 24, 9 p.m. 18+ Join the waitlist at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.

The Porch

Big Wy's Brass Band, Mango Carson Friday, May 24, Big Wy’s performing 9 - 10 p.m. DJ Mango Carson to follow. No cover 21+; $5 18+ 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SATURDAY

Industry SMTX

Live music with Kelany Saturday, May 25, from 1 - 3 p.m. Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Roughhouse Brewing

Taylor Alexander Saturday, May 25, 1 – 4 p.m. San Marcos, 680 Oakwood Loop, San Marcos

The Porch

80s Drag Brunch Saturday, May 25, 2 - 4 p.m. Tanner Norsworthy Productions presents 80s drag brunch Lineup and details coming soon.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Death Cafe Saturday, May 25, 2 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Middleton Brewing

Gerry Burns’ Grateful Saturday Saturday, May 25, 3 - 6 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop

Patio Dolcetto

Live Music - Robert Parker Jr. Saturday, May 25, 7 - 10 p.m. 322 Cheatham St.

Savage’s Wimberley

Black Saddle Friday, May 25, 7 - 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - 52HZ Whale, The Trips Saturday, May 25, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Happy Cow

Memorial Day RockFest Saturday, May 25, 8 - 11:30 p.m. Heather Leather, 3rd War, Metal Warriors. No cover. 21 and up ONLY 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102

Ragnar’s On the Compound

Comedy Night - Tee Ray Bergeron from Netflix with Jacob Guidry Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m. Musical guest: Brad Russell Band Tickets $12-$20; available at www. ragnarsotc.com 6900 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos

The Marc

Daft Punk Night Saturday, May 25, 9 p.m. Tickets $15/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.

Riley’s Tavern

Sun Valley Station Saturday, May 25, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

The Porch

Porch Kitty Punk Show II Saturday, May 25. Details & lineup TBA. Check taproomsanmarcos. com/events 21+ no cover; 18+ $5 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SUNDAY

Wonder World Cave

Flea Market Sunday, May 19, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.

The Junction

Wimberley Junction Farmers Market Sunday, May 26, 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Every week at the The Junction next door to Savage's Hill Country Bar 9595 RR12, Wimberley

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, May 26, 10:30 a.m. Drop in or join the club for a free punch card to win prizes + free beer 680 Oakwood Loop

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, May 26 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, May 26, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Two Tons of Steel - Two Tons of Sunday Funday Sunday, May 26, 1 p.m. Memorial Day Weekend Show - All ages 4041 Farm to Market 32

The Davenport

A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Sunday, May 26 at 1:30 p.m. Featuring $15 mimosa carafes. New seasonal menu. Groups over 4, please RSVP via DM on Facebook and arrive by 1:30 to secure your spot. 194 S Guadalupe St.

Savage’s Wimberley

Michael James Trio Sunday, May 26, 4 - 7 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley

Riley’s Tavern

Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, May 26, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, May 26, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Happy Cow

Last Train to Juarez Sunday, May 26, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. Tickets available: lasttraintojuarez. com 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102