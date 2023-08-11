FRIDAY

Savage’s Wimberley

Michael James Trio Friday, Aug. 11, 7 - 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live comedy - Jamie Shriner Friday, Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Riley’s Tavern

Mark Jungers Friday, Aug. 11, 7 - 10 p.m. Second Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Happy Cow

Ian Tonroy & The Convoy Friday, Aug. 11, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. No cover show 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102 New Braunfels The Porch conwaythewhale, FM Rodeo, The Butts and Mary Maria Friday, Aug. 11 - Doors open at 9 p.m. $5 for 21+; $10 for 18+ 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Riley’s Tavern Bakersfield Texas

Friday, Aug. 11, 9 - 11:55 p.m. Second Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

SATURDAY

Industry SMTX

Live music by Amber Lucille Saturday, Aug. 12, 1 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every second Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Toni Price Hippie Hour Lives On Saturday, Aug. 12, 3 p.m. All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Johnnie Jam 2023 Scholarship Fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 12. Music starts at 4 p.m. Featuring Sin Nombre, Intergalactic Space Corps, Lit Up, Steel Hawk, Undercover Killas and headliner, Stealing Blue $15 person/$25 couple; 119 Cheatham Street

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live music - KUVU (DJ Set) Saturday, Aug. 12, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Roughhouse Brewing

Erica Michelle Due Saturday, Aug. 12, 6 - 9 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

The Porch

Party Funtime Band w/ DJ Secret Levels Saturday, Aug. 12 - Doors open at 9 p.m. $5 for 21+; $10 for 18+ 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Savage’s Wimberley

The Stratocrackers Saturday, Aug. 12, 8 - 9 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

The Marc

Taylor Fest Saturday, Aug. 12, 9 p.m. Tickets $20/RSVP at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.

Happy Cow

Brian Chance Band Saturday, Aug. 12, 9 to 11:30 p.m. No cover show 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102 New Braunfels

SUNDAY

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Draft pints $4 Sunday, Aug. 13 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. 129 E Hopkins St.

Industry SMTX

Cactus Flats Sunday, Aug. 13, 1 - 3 p.m. Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Seth James Band Sunday, Aug. 13, 1 p.m. All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Art Reception - Anna M. Boling Sunday, Aug. 13, 4 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Studio San Martian

Jewelry workshop Limited supplies included - bring your own personal bead stashes and old or broken jewelry Sunday, Aug. 13, 4 to 7 p.m. $30. All ages. 1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108

Savage’s Wimberley

JT Tuttle Sunday, Aug. 13, 4 to 7 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

Riley’s Tavern

Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, Aug. 13, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

The Porch

Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, Aug. 13 from 8 - 11 p.m. No cover 21+ Happy Hour specials all night 129 E Hopkins St. #110