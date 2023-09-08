FRIDAY

Riley’s Tavern

Mark Jungers Friday, Sept. 8, 7 - 10 p.m. Second Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Abandon Alien, End of Evergreen, Zno Electro Outlaw Friday, Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Tom O’Connor Friday, Sept. 8 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15-$45; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Riley’s Tavern

Jessie Lee Friday, Sept. 8, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Savage’s Wimberley

Texas ATRAS Friday, Sept. 8, 8 to 11 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

The Marc

ARMNHMR: Together as One Tour Friday, Sept. 8, 9 p.m. Tickets $25/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.

The Porch

KTSW presents: 4 Way - A Drag Show Details and performers TBA Friday, Sept. 8. Doors open at 9 p.m. 21+ $5 - 18+ $10 For info: taproomsanmarcos.com/events 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SATURDAY

The Porch

LOUD & PROUD FEST An All Day Event Saturday, Sept. 9. For info: taproomsanmarcos.com/events 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Industry SMTX

Live music by Amber Lucille Saturday, Sept. 9, 1 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every second Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Toni Price Hippie Hour Lives On All ages; Free show Saturday, Sept. 9, 3 p.m. 4041 Farm to Market 32

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

TXST Counselors for Social Justice - September Social Saturday, Sept. 9, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Patio Dolcetto

Live music by Jonny Lurie Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 - 10 p.m. No cover 322 Cheatham St.

Savage’s Wimberley

Angelo and the Blue Dogs Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

Riley’s Tavern

Oscar Orneales Saturday, Sept. 9, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Happy Cow

Ryan Snipes Band Saturday, Sept. 9, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, Hunter

The Marc

SMTX Loud & Proud Fest with Moore Kismet Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 p.m. Tickets $15/available at themarcsm.com 33% of proceeds donated to OutYouth Foundation 120 E San Antonio St.

SUNDAY

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Draft pints $4 Sunday, Sept. 10 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. 129 E Hopkins St.

Industry SMTX

Cactus Flats Sunday, Sept. 10, 1 - 3 p.m. Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Monte Good Sunday, Sept. 10, 1 p.m. All ages 4041 Farm to Market 32

Riley’s Tavern

Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, Sept. 10, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Savage’s Wimberley

JT Tuttle Sunday, Sept. 10, 4 to 7 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12, Wimberley

The Porch

Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, Sept. 10 from 8 - 11 p.m. No cover 21+ Happy Hour specials all night 129 E Hopkins St. #110