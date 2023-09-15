Live Music
FRIDAY
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Art Reception - Eshan El Kirdany (Study Room) Friday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Riley’s Tavern
The Homebodies Friday, Sept. 15, 7 - 10 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Savage’s Wimberley
Pride with Montana Sand Karaoke until 2 a.m.; Late night menu after 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley
The Marc
Sickick Friday, Sept. 15, 9 p.m. Tickets $35/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.
The Porch
Kenny Normal and The Cove Friday, Sept. 15. Doors open at 9 p.m. 21+ free - 18+ $5 For info: taproomsanmarcos.com/events 129 E Hopkins St. #110
SATURDAY
Industry SMTX
Drew Sebesta Saturday, Sept. 16, from 1 - 4 p.m. Monthly on every third Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Patio Dolcetto
Live music by Nate Kearney Saturday, Sept. 16, 7 - 10 p.m. No cover 322 Cheatham St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - MTR, Cadence, and Michael Valerio Saturday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Savage’s Wimberley
Hoodoo Daddies Saturday, Sept. 16, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Mason Lively Saturday, Sept. 16 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12-$15; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street
Riley’s Tavern
Birdlegg and the Tight Fit Blues Band Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Happy Cow
3 Man Front Saturday, Sept. 16, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, Hunter
The Marc
Marauda: Realm of the Damned Tour Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 p.m. Tickets $35/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.
The Porch
Alyssa Paige, Bo Moore and Ole Lonesom Saturday, Sept. 16. Doors open at 9 p.m. 21+ $5 - 18+ $10 For info: taproomsanmarcos.com/events 129 E Hopkins St. #110
SUNDAY
Roughhouse Brewing
Sunday Runday Sunday, Sept. 17, 10:30 a.m. San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday 680 Oakwood Loop
The Taproom
Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Draft pints $4 Sunday, Sept. 17 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. 129 E Hopkins St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Industry SMTX
DV Jazz Monthly on every third Sunday. Sunday, Sept. 17, from 1 - 3 p.m. Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Riley’s Tavern
Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, Sept. 17, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Women’s DAA Sunday, Sept. 17, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Cursed Movie Nights: Repo Man (1984) Sunday, Sept. 17, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
The Porch
Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, Sept. 17 from 8 - 11 p.m. No cover 21+ Happy Hour specials all night 129 E Hopkins St. #110