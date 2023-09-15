FRIDAY

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Art Reception - Eshan El Kirdany (Study Room) Friday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Riley’s Tavern

The Homebodies Friday, Sept. 15, 7 - 10 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Savage’s Wimberley

Pride with Montana Sand Karaoke until 2 a.m.; Late night menu after 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

The Marc

Sickick Friday, Sept. 15, 9 p.m. Tickets $35/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.

The Porch

Kenny Normal and The Cove Friday, Sept. 15. Doors open at 9 p.m. 21+ free - 18+ $5 For info: taproomsanmarcos.com/events 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SATURDAY

Industry SMTX

Drew Sebesta Saturday, Sept. 16, from 1 - 4 p.m. Monthly on every third Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Patio Dolcetto

Live music by Nate Kearney Saturday, Sept. 16, 7 - 10 p.m. No cover 322 Cheatham St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - MTR, Cadence, and Michael Valerio Saturday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Savage’s Wimberley

Hoodoo Daddies Saturday, Sept. 16, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Mason Lively Saturday, Sept. 16 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12-$15; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Riley’s Tavern

Birdlegg and the Tight Fit Blues Band Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Happy Cow

3 Man Front Saturday, Sept. 16, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102, Hunter

The Marc

Marauda: Realm of the Damned Tour Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 p.m. Tickets $35/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.

The Porch

Alyssa Paige, Bo Moore and Ole Lonesom Saturday, Sept. 16. Doors open at 9 p.m. 21+ $5 - 18+ $10 For info: taproomsanmarcos.com/events 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SUNDAY

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, Sept. 17, 10:30 a.m. San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday 680 Oakwood Loop

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Draft pints $4 Sunday, Sept. 17 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDoomsDayDevice Sunday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Industry SMTX

DV Jazz Monthly on every third Sunday. Sunday, Sept. 17, from 1 - 3 p.m. Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Riley’s Tavern

Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, Sept. 17, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, Sept. 17, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Cursed Movie Nights: Repo Man (1984) Sunday, Sept. 17, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

The Porch

Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, Sept. 17 from 8 - 11 p.m. No cover 21+ Happy Hour specials all night 129 E Hopkins St. #110