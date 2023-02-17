Live Music Listing

Friday

The Davenport

OUTLaw Pride Fest event Friday, Feb. 17, 5 - 12 p.m.

At 7 p.m. RuPaul's Drag Race Viewing Party hosted by eileendover.foryou 194 S. Guadalupe St.

Middleton Brewing

Amber Lucille Friday, Feb. 17, 6 - 9 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop

Wake the Dead

Mark Winters and Suzanne’s Band Friday, Feb. 17, 6 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Cheatham Street Warehouse Shady Blackwell Friday, Feb. 17 Doors open at 8 p.m. All ages show Tickets $10 at cheathamstreet.com 119 Cheatham Street

The Porch

SymmaTree, Angel Toné & Friends Details TBD 129 E Hopkins St

Savage’s Wimberley Texas ATRAS Friday, Feb. 17, 8 to 10 p.m.

9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

Saturday

Industry SMTX

Drew Sebesta & Friends Saturday, Feb.18, 1 - 4 p.m.

110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126 Roughhouse Brewing Jeremy Parsons Saturday, Feb. 18, 2 - 5 p.m.

Americana 680 Oakwood Loop

The Porch

'Queer Identity In Texas Music' Music and Panel Discussion Learn & Listen San Marcos Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 -6 p.m.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Pearlsnap Music Group with DJ Boi Orbison mixing 90s country 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead

Allen Sosa Saturday, Feb. 18, 4 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Middleton Brewing Jim Hartwell Saturday, Feb. 18, 6 - 9 p.m.

101 Oakwood Loop

Studio San Martian

Black Light Paint Party Saturday, Feb. 18, 6:30 - 9:30 p.m.

$30 - All supplies included: Canvas, paint, brushes, etc. 18+ event; 21+ BYOB 1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108

Savage’s Wimberley Michael James Trio Saturday, Feb. 18, 7 to 10 p.m.

9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

Zelick’s

Bunny & Babes Drag Show and Outlaw Rodeo Saturday, Feb. 19, 10 p.m.

336 W. Hopkins St.

Sunday

Roughhouse Brewing Sunday Runday Sunday, Feb. 19, 10:30 a.m. – 12p.m.

San Marcos Runners Club meets the first and third Sundays of each month at the Roughhouse parking lot for a 3 – 4 mile journey around Oakwood Loop.

Free beer for all runners

The Davenport

Sunday, Feb. 19, 1 - 5 p.m. Drag Brunch hosted by Eileen Dover featuring Cheri Bomb Silent Auction benefiting Bobcat Pride Scholarship Fund

Industry SMTX

DV Jazz Monthly every third Sunday. Sunday, Feb.19, 1 - 3 p.m.

Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Middleton Brewing

Bluegrass Sunday with Gerry Burns Sunday, Feb. 19, 3 - 6 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop

Zelick’s

Sunday, Feb. 19, 6 - 9 p.m. Songwriter Showcase & Wrap Party featuring Creekbed Carter Hogan, Devin Jake and Julie Brouchard