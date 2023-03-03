Live Music Listing

FRIDAY Middleton Brewing

Ike Eichenberg Friday, March 3, 6 - 9 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop

The Davenport

Season 15 Drag Race Viewing Party Friday, March 3, 7 p.m.

194 S. Guadalupe St.

The Secret Room

DJ Bartley’s EP Release Friday, March 3. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Featuring Marcellus Unknown, Say So, The 4411, and the Dj Bartly Band.

Local vendors selling assorted items and art Tickets: $10; available linktr.ee/ secretroom.us 328 N. LBJ Cheatham Street Warehouse Texas Independence Weekend Shaker Hymns Friday, March 3 - 8 p.m.

Tickets are $12/$15; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Riley’s Tavern

Danny B. Harvey and Annie Marie Lewis Friday, March 3, 8 - 11 p.m.

First Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

Savage’s Wimberley

Brent Warren Duo Friday, March 3, 8 to 11 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

The Porch

Adele presents: Sean Ryan and Weston Friday, March 3, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. No Cover 21+ - $5 for 18+ 129 E Hopkins St.

SATURDAY Roughhouse Brewing

Great Texas River Cleanup Saturday, March 4, 9 to 10 a.m.

All participants will receive a free beer back at the brewery 680 Oakwood Loop

San Marcos Farmers Market Attic Ted CD release party Saturday, March 4, 10:30 to 12 p.m. Featuring Molly Hays and Flato Van Vleck Historic Courthouse Square

Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N Texas Grub Texas Independence Day Crawfish Boil Live music from Ace Pepper, Braedon Barnhill & Foster Quinn Saturday, March 4, 12 to 6 p.m. Vendor Market from 1 to 8 p.m.

202 E San Antonio St.

Middleton Brewing

Floyd Bauler Saturday, March 4, 6 - 9 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop Studio San Martian

Ph8 is on tour with The Bees & Locusts.

Also featured: Royal Regiment, DĘM, Darxx and Deadman.

Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

21+ BYOB 1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108 Riley’s Tavern The Derailers Saturday, March 4, 8 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

Industry SMTX

Andrew Blanton & Missoula Slim Saturday, March 4, from 1 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every first Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Roughhouse Brewing Saturday, March 4, 1 - 4 p.m. Adam Johnson Duo 680 Oakwood Loop Roughhouse Brewing

Saturday, March 4, 5 - 8 p.m.

Fallon Franklin 680 Oakwood Loop Cheatham Street Warehouse Texas Independence Weekend Treaty Oak Revival Saturday, March 4 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $17/$20; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N Texas Grub UFC 285: Jones Vs. Gane Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m. 202 E San Antonio St.

Savage’s Wimberley

Kim Meeks and Her Bad Habits Saturday, March 4, 8 to 11 p.m.

9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley The Porch

Lonesome Heroes, Blue Tongue Saturday, March 4, Details TBA $10 for 21+; $15 for 18+ Check taproomsanmarcos.com/events

SUNDAY Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday, March 5, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday Runday San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Free beer for all runners

Industry SMTX

Drew Sebesta Sunday, March 5, from 1 - 4 p.m.

Monthly on every first Sunday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music

Middleton Brewing

Sasquatch Slim Sunday, March 5, 3 - 6 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop

Savage’s Wimberley

Gerry Burns & Guest Sunday, March 5, 4 to 7 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

Studio San Martian

Jewelry workshop Limited supplies included - bring your own personal bead stashes and old or broken jewelry Sunday, March 5 5:30 to 9 p.m.

$30/BYOB. This is an 18+ event.

1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108

The Porch

Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, March 5 from 8 - 11 p.m.

No cover 21+ Happy Hour specials all night