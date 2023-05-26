Live Music Listing

FRIDAY The Davenport Friday Funktion Friday, May 26 - 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Live music, silent disco, vintage market Every fourth Friday 194 S Guadalupe St. Patio Dolcetto Live music by Choo-Cha Booch Jazz Band No cover Friday, May 26, 7 - 10 p.m.

322 Cheatham St. Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Music by Prickly Pear Pro.

15+ Fourth Comedy Showcase Friday, April 28, 7 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12 Cheatham Street Warehouse Randy Hoyet with Colton Mathis Openers: Jacob Charles & Jacob Ryan Marshall Friday, May 26 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street The Porch Los Gatos 512, La45 Friday, May 12 - Doors open at 9 p.m. Show at 10 p.m.

$5 for 21+; $10 for 18+ 129 E Hopkins St. #110 Riley’s Tavern Summer Dean & Rob Leines Friday, May 26, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels SATURDAY Roughhouse Brewing Caveship 23 Release Saturday, May 27, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop Industry SMTX Live Music by Kelany Saturday, May 27, from 1 - 3 p.m.

Monthly on every last Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126 Roughhouse Brewing Jesse Stratton Trio Saturday, May 27, 1 - 4 p.m.

680 Oakwood Loop Middleton Brewing Gerry Burns’ Grateful Saturday Saturday, May 27, 3 - 6 p.m.

101 Oakwood Loop Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Music by Allen Sosa and John Zavala Saturday, May 27, 4 p.m.

Roughhouse Brewing Dave Orr Saturday, May 27, 5 - 8 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop Cheatham Street Warehouse The Pregame: Live Standup Comedy Show Headliner: Justin Essenmacher Saturday, May 27 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street The Porch Hell City Paradise presents: Into Despair, Moon Mother, End of Evergreen, Humble House and Crash Test Girls Saturday, May 27. Doors at 8 p.m.

21+ Suggested donation, $5-10 Minors (18+) $5 129 E Hopkins St. #110 Studio San Martian Helium Queens - TX Moon Tour Saturday, May 27, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. 1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108 Savage’s Wimberley The Stratocrackers Saturday, May 27, 8 to 10 p.m.

9595 Ranch Rd 12 Riley’s Tavern Roy Heinrich & The Pickups Saturday, May 27, 8 - 11 p.m.

8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels The Taproom Loki Karaoke @ The Taproom Saturday, May 27, Weekly from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 21+/No cover 129 E Hopkins St #120 The Marc YehMe2 Saturday, May 27, 9 p.m. Free show 120 E San Antonio St.

SUNDAY Wake the Dead Coffeehouse 15 Years to Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Win prizes. Food and live music on the patio all afternoon Sunday, May 28, 12 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12 Industry SMTX Live Music by Willow Creek Sunday, May 28, from 1 - 3 p.m.

Every fourth Sunday of the month Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126