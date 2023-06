Live Music Listing

FRIDAY Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Art reception for Carter’s Macro Show Friday, June 2, 6:30 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12 Patio Dolcetto Live music by Ace Pepper & Tracy Chardonnay Friday, June 2, 7 - 10 p.m.

No cover 322 Cheatham St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Live music - Bee Blackwell, Cherri Valli and Simon Nickel Friday, June 2, 7 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12 Happy Cow Mark Berry Friday, June 2, 7:30 p.m.

No cover 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102 Cheatham Street Warehouse Cole Barnhill Openers: Jacob Charles and Jacob Ryan Marshall Friday, June 2 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $12; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street Studio San Martian First Friday Fire - Visions lbum release party Friday, May 5, 8 pm to 2 a.m.

1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108 Riley’s Tavern Danny B Harvey and Annie Marie Lewis First Fridays of the month Friday, June 2, 8 - 11 p.m.

8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels The Porch Marcus Morales, Dr. Juice Leg Friday, June 2 Details TBD Check taproomsanmarcos.com/ events for information 129 E Hopkins St. #110 SATURDAY Industry SMTX Andrew Blanton & Missoula Slim Saturday, June 3, from 1 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every first Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126 Roughhouse Brewing Adam Johnson Duo Saturday, June 3, 1 - 4 p.m.

680 Oakwood Loop Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Abracadavar Witches’ Market Saturday, June 3, 5 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12 Riley’s Tavern Car Show with Linda Gail Lewis Saturday, June 3, 4 - 7 p.m.

8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels Middleton Brewing Live music - Jon Parmentier Saturday, June 3, 6 - 9 p.m.

101 Oakwood Loop Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Live music - Glare, Elnuh and Typical Girls Saturday, June 3, 7 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12 Studio San Martian Black Light Paint Party Saturday, June 3, 8 - 10 p.m.

$30 - All supplies included: Canvas, paint, brushes, etc.

18+ event; 21+ BYOB 1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108 Riley’s Tavern Matthew Robinson Blues Band Saturday, June 3, 8 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels The Porch Starlet Burlesque Pride Show Featuring Bunny Blair, Marz, Miss Adrienne Park, Lilith L'Amour Hosted by Comedian Gabe Cortez Saturday, June 3 Doors open at 10 p.m.; Showtime 11 p.m.

21+ $5; 18+ $10 129 E Hopkins St. #110 SUNDAY Industry SMTX Drew Sebesta Sunday, June 4, from 1 - 4 p.m. Monthly on every first Sunday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126 Middleton Brewing Live music - Bob Slaughter Saturday, June 3, 3 - 6 p.m.

101 Oakwood Loop Riley’s Tavern Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, June 4, 4 to 7 p.m.

8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels Devil’s Backbone Tavern Golden Roses Sunday, June 4, 1 p.m.

All ages 4041 Farm to Market 32