Live Music Listing

FRIDAY

RILEY’S TAVERN

Mark Jungers Friday, June 9, 7 - 10 p.m.

Second Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

WAKE THE DEAD COFFEEHOUSE

Live Music - Slashes & Strings Friday, April 28, 7 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

SAVAGE’S WIMBERLEY Chain Bridge Road Friday, June 9, 7 to 10 p.m.

9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

CHEATHAM STREET WAREHOUSE

Drew Fish with Trent Cowie and Hayden Baker Friday, June 9 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 - $12; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

JACK’S ROADHOUSE

FOAM & Futon Blond Friday, June 9 - 8 p.m.

Free show but tips are welcome 1625 W. Hopkins St.

THE PORCH

Dose of Dance presents Wubz 4 Luv: Road to Loud & Proud Pride Fest GR33C3CITY, Malcom XTC, Fabrik Friday, June 9 - Open decks 9 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Raffle giveaways; All proceeds to benefit Loud & Proud 2023 $5 21+; $10 18+ Check taproomsanmarcos.com/ events for information 129 E Hopkins St. #110

RILEY’S TAVERN

Bakersfield Texas Friday, June 9, 9 - 11:55 p.m. Second Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

SATURDAY

ROUGHHOUSE BREWINg National Pride Month Taproom Release Taproom-only beer release in celebration of National Pride Month Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

680 Oakwood Loop

INDUSTRY SMTX

Live music by Amber Lucille Saturday, June 10, 1 - 3 p.m.

Monthly on every second Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

ROUGHHOUSE BREWING Hannah Bakarat Duo Saturday, June 10, 1 - 4 p.m.

680 Oakwood Loop

STUDIO SAN MARTIAN Intuitive Alien Paint Class, guided by Laura Molina Saturday, June 10, 2 to 4 p.m.

$30 per person. All supplies and 2 hours with the instructor included.

Tarot readings available 1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108

WAKE THE DEAD COFFEEHOUSE Live Music - Allen Sosa Saturday, June 10, 5 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

ROUGHHOUSE BREWING Curtis Roush Saturday, June 10, 6 - 9 p.m.

680 Oakwood Loop

MIDDLETON BREWING Julia Springs Saturday, June 10, 6 - 9 p.m.

101 Oakwood Loop

PATIO DOLCETTO

Live music by Milan Moorman Saturday, June 10, 7 - 10 p.m. No cover 322 Cheatham St.

CHEATHAM STREET WAREHOUSE

Jordan Guana & The Yancey Highway Band Opening: Justin Gallegos Saturday, June 10 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

RILEY’S TAVERN

Miss Lavelle’s L Men Saturday, June 10, 9 - 11:55 p.m. Second Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

THE PORCH

The Kenny Normal boys are bringing you the beach vibes with JEEPWAX Saturday, June 10. Doors open at 10 p.m.; Show starts at 10:30 p.m.

Free Show - 21+ Free; 18+ $5 Check taproomsanmarcos.com/ events for information 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SUNDAY

INDUSTRY SMTX

Live music by Elsa Pena Sunday, June 11, 1 - 3 p.m.

Monthly on every second Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

DEVIL’S BACKBONE TAVERN Two Tons of Steel Sunday, June 11, 1 p.m.

All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32

THE DAVENPORt

A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Sunday, June 11 at 2 p.m.

Featuring $15 mimosa carafes, $7 cafe mochas and bloody's Groups over 4, please RSVP via DM on Facebook and arrive by 1:30 to secure your spot.

194 S Guadalupe St.

MIDDLETON BREWING Gloria Anderson Sunday, June 11, 3 - 6 p.m.

101 Oakwood Loop

SAVAGE’S WIMBERLEY JT Tuttle Sunday, June 11, 4 to 7 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley