Live Music Listing

FRIDAY Middleton Brewing Cheatham Street Warehouse Stoney LaRue Friday, March 24 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30-$100; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 21+ 119 Cheatham Street

Savage’s Wimberley

Steve Wood and Ike Eichenberg Friday, March 24, 8 to 11 p.m.

9595 Ranch Rd 12

Riley’s Tavern

Fourth Fridays with Prairie Rattlers Friday, March 24, 8 - 11 p.m.

Monthly on the fourth Friday 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels Wimberley

Happy Cow

Shaker Hymns Friday, March 24, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Must purchase tickets/$7 cover at the door.

9103 Farm to Market Road 1102 New Braunfels

The Porch

Dose of Dance Details TBD Check website at taproomsanmarcos. com/events 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SATURDAY Industry SMTX

Live Music by Kelany Saturday, March 25, from 1 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every last Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Roughhouse Brewing

Roughhouse Brewing Middleton Brewing Nate Guthrie Friday, March 24, 6 - 9 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop Curtis Roush, cosmic rock Saturday, March 25, 1 - 4 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop David Orr Saturday, March 25, 5 - 8 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop Gerry Burns’ Grateful Saturday Saturday, March 25, 6 - 9 p.m.

101 Oakwood Loop

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Wake the Dead Coffee Show Round Rock Ric, the Outlaw and Uncle Brent Acoustic Show Saturday, March 25, 6 - 8 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Savage’s Wimberley

Angelo and the Blue Dogs Saturday, March 25, 7 to 10 p.m.

9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

Cheatham Street Warehouse JJ and the .45s Saturday, March 25, 8 p.m.

Doors open at 12 p.m.

Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Happy Cow

Dustin Toliver Band Saturday, March 25, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

9103 Farm to Market Road 1102 New Braunfels

Riley’s Tavern

Scott H. Biram Friday, March 24, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels Wimberley

The Porch

The Ooey Gooeys, Soma Jerome and Arbordae $10 for 21+/$15 for 18+ Details TBD Check the website at taproomsanmarcos.com/events 129 E Hopkins St. #110