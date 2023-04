Live Music Listing

FRIDAY Middleton Brewing

Candace Hastings Friday, April 7, 6 - 9 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Hanna Barakat Friday, April 7, 7 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Cheatham Street Warehouse

DJ Bartly & Co.

Friday, April 7 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Pony Bradshaw

Friday, April 7, 8 p.m.

All ages 4041 Farm to Market 32 Fischer

The Porch

Blevins, Kenny Normal, Window Shop presented by Unit 65 Productions Friday, April 7 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Details TBA - Check taproomsanmarcos.com/ events 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Riley’s Tavern

Danny B Harvey and Annie Marie Lewis First Fridays of the month Friday, April 7, 8 - 11 p.m.

8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

SATURDAY Roughhouse Brewing Sophia Johnson Duo Saturday, April 8, 1 - 4 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Happy Cow

Crawfish Boil with Slim Bawb & the Stump Grinders Final crawfish boil of the season Saturday, April 8, 1 to 5 p.m.

9103 FM 1102 New Braunfels

Middleton Brewing Gary Frank Taylor Saturday, April 8, 6 - 9 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop Wake the Dead Coffeehouse No Airport Saturday, April 8, 7:30 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Roughhouse Brewing Taylor Alexander Saturday, April 8, 5 - 8 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Patio Dolcetto

Nate Kearney Saturday, April 8, 7 - 10 p.m. No cover 322 Cheatham St.

Savage’s Wimberley

Kim Meeks and Her Bad Habits Saturday, April 8, 7 to 10 p.m.

9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

The Porch

Scarin' Folks, Maddie & The Deadnames, Magnus Timbre, Rowdy Rudy and Legasii Saturday, April 8 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

21+ Free 18+ $10 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Riley’s Tavern

Western Express Saturday, April 8, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

SUNDAY The Railyard

Come spend Easter with us!

Sunday, April 9, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. 116 S. Edward Gary St.

Middleton Brewing John Cavender Sunday, April 9, 3 - 6 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop

The Porch

Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, April 9 from 8 - 11 p.m.

No cover 21+ Happy Hour specials all night 129 E Hopkins St. #110