Live Music Listing
FRIDAY Middleton Brewing
The Brothers Wayfare Friday, April 7, 6 - 9 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop
The Davenport San Marcos
RuPaul's Drag Race S15 Finale Viewing Parrrtaaaayy Friday, April 14, 7 - 8 p.m.
194 S Guadalupe St., San Marcos
Patio Dolcetto
Beth Lee Friday, April 14, 7 - 10 p.m. No cover 322 Cheatham St.
Riley’s Tavern
Mark Jungers Friday, April 14, 7 - 10 p.m.
Second Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels
Savage’s Wimberley
Mark Cruz Duo Friday, April 14, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
H-E-A-T: Comedy for Cats Comedy and music open mic benefiting local shelters Friday, April 14, 7 p.m.
1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Kody West Friday, April 14 - Doors open at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $20/$22; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street
The Secret Room
La Casita’s Secretroom Friday, April 14. Doors open at 8 p.m.
Featuring Gool, DNA, Contra and Itsukii Tickets: $10; available linktr.ee/secretroom.us 328 N. LBJ
Happy Cow
Chris Max Band Friday, April 14, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. 9103 FM 1102 New Braunfels
Riley’s Tavern
Matt Hillyer Friday, April 14, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels
SATURDAY Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N Texas Grub
San Marcos Celtic Fest Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Free, family-friendly all day event with Celtic demonstrations, an artisan market, music and axe throwing.
202 E San Antonio St.
Middleton Brewing
Crawfish Boil All-you-can-eat crawfish from Lazy J Cajun Saturday, April 15, 12 - 6 p.m.
101 Oakwood Loop
Roughhouse Brewing
Montana Sand Saturday, April 8, 1 - 4 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop
Industry SMTX
Drew Sebesta & Friends Saturday, April 15, from 1 - 4 p.m.
Monthly on every third Saturday of the month Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Riley’s Tavern
Crawfish Boil with Jean Pierre and the Zydeco Angels Saturday, April 15, 4 to 8 p.m.
8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels
Roughhouse Brewing
Aaron Stephens Saturday, April 8, 5 - 8 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Siren Strings Quartet Saturday, April 15, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Patio Dolcetto
Beth Lee Saturday, April 15, 7 - 10 p.m.
No cover 322 Cheatham St.
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Josh Meloy Saturday, April 15 - Doors open at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $12/$20; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street
The Porch
SOHO Holiday Single Release Party with Flight By Nothing, Humble House and The Beckleys Saturday, April 15 - Doors open at 8 p.m.
21+ FREE - 18+ $10 9 p.m.: The Beckleys 10 p.m.: Humble House 11 p.m.: Flight By Nothing Midnight: Soho Holiday 129 E Hopkins St. #110
Happy Cow
The Stray Sons of Amarillo Saturday, April 15, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. 9103 FM 1102 New Braunfels SUNDAY Roughhouse Brewing
Sunday, April 16, 10:30 a.m.
Sunday Runday San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Free beer for all runners 680 Oakwood Loop
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Adam Carroll & Friends Free show Sunday, April 16, 1 p.m. All ages 4041 Farm to Market 32 Fischer
Industry SMTX
DV Jazz Monthly every third Sunday.
Sunday, April 16, from 1 - 3 p.m.
Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
The Davenport
Let’s Drag Brunch B! with Eileen Dover Sunday, April 16, from 2 - 4 p.m. Featuring $15 mimosa carafes, $7 cafe mochas and bloody's Groups over 4, please RSVP via DM on Facebook and arrive by 1:30 to secure your spot. 194 S Guadalupe St
Middleton Brewing
Bluegrass Sunday with Gerry Burns Sunday, April 16, 3 - 6 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop
Riley’s Tavern
Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, April 16, 4 to 7 p.m.
8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Cursed Movie Nights: Intrepidos Punks Sunday, April 16, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
The Porch
Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, April 16 from 8 - 11 p.m.
No cover 21+ Happy Hour specials all night 129 E Hopkins St. #110