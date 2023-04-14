Live Music Listing

FRIDAY Middleton Brewing

The Brothers Wayfare Friday, April 7, 6 - 9 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop

The Davenport San Marcos

RuPaul's Drag Race S15 Finale Viewing Parrrtaaaayy Friday, April 14, 7 - 8 p.m.

194 S Guadalupe St., San Marcos

Patio Dolcetto

Beth Lee Friday, April 14, 7 - 10 p.m. No cover 322 Cheatham St.

Riley’s Tavern

Mark Jungers Friday, April 14, 7 - 10 p.m.

Second Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

Savage’s Wimberley

Mark Cruz Duo Friday, April 14, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

H-E-A-T: Comedy for Cats Comedy and music open mic benefiting local shelters Friday, April 14, 7 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Kody West Friday, April 14 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20/$22; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

The Secret Room

La Casita’s Secretroom Friday, April 14. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Featuring Gool, DNA, Contra and Itsukii Tickets: $10; available linktr.ee/secretroom.us 328 N. LBJ

Happy Cow

Chris Max Band Friday, April 14, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. 9103 FM 1102 New Braunfels

Riley’s Tavern

Matt Hillyer Friday, April 14, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

SATURDAY Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N Texas Grub

San Marcos Celtic Fest Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free, family-friendly all day event with Celtic demonstrations, an artisan market, music and axe throwing.

202 E San Antonio St.

Middleton Brewing

Crawfish Boil All-you-can-eat crawfish from Lazy J Cajun Saturday, April 15, 12 - 6 p.m.

101 Oakwood Loop

Roughhouse Brewing

Montana Sand Saturday, April 8, 1 - 4 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Industry SMTX

Drew Sebesta & Friends Saturday, April 15, from 1 - 4 p.m.

Monthly on every third Saturday of the month Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Riley’s Tavern

Crawfish Boil with Jean Pierre and the Zydeco Angels Saturday, April 15, 4 to 8 p.m.

8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

Roughhouse Brewing

Aaron Stephens Saturday, April 8, 5 - 8 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Siren Strings Quartet Saturday, April 15, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Patio Dolcetto

Beth Lee Saturday, April 15, 7 - 10 p.m.

No cover 322 Cheatham St.

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Josh Meloy Saturday, April 15 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $12/$20; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

The Porch

SOHO Holiday Single Release Party with Flight By Nothing, Humble House and The Beckleys Saturday, April 15 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

21+ FREE - 18+ $10 9 p.m.: The Beckleys 10 p.m.: Humble House 11 p.m.: Flight By Nothing Midnight: Soho Holiday 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Happy Cow

The Stray Sons of Amarillo Saturday, April 15, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. 9103 FM 1102 New Braunfels SUNDAY Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday, April 16, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday Runday San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Free beer for all runners 680 Oakwood Loop

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Adam Carroll & Friends Free show Sunday, April 16, 1 p.m. All ages 4041 Farm to Market 32 Fischer

Industry SMTX

DV Jazz Monthly every third Sunday.

Sunday, April 16, from 1 - 3 p.m.

Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

The Davenport

Let’s Drag Brunch B! with Eileen Dover Sunday, April 16, from 2 - 4 p.m. Featuring $15 mimosa carafes, $7 cafe mochas and bloody's Groups over 4, please RSVP via DM on Facebook and arrive by 1:30 to secure your spot. 194 S Guadalupe St

Middleton Brewing

Bluegrass Sunday with Gerry Burns Sunday, April 16, 3 - 6 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop

Riley’s Tavern

Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, April 16, 4 to 7 p.m.

8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Cursed Movie Nights: Intrepidos Punks Sunday, April 16, 7 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

The Porch

Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, April 16 from 8 - 11 p.m.

No cover 21+ Happy Hour specials all night 129 E Hopkins St. #110