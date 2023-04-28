Live Music Listing

FRIDAY

Middleton Brewing

Charley Weyler Friday, April 28, 6 - 9 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop

The Davenport

Friday Funktion Friday, April 28 - 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Live music, silent disco, vintage market Every fourth Friday 194 S Guadalupe St.

Studio San Martian

Black Light Paint Party Friday, April 28, 7:30 - 10 p.m.

$30 - All supplies included: Canvas, paint, brushes, etc. 18+ event; 21+ BYOB 1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Music by Allen Sosa and John Zavala Friday, April 28, 7 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Savage’s Wimberley

Angelo and the Blue Dogs Saturday, April 29, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

Cheatham Street Warehouse

William Beckmann Riley Thompson, opener Friday, April 28 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

(For two nights) Standing room only night one Tickets are $20; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Riley’s Tavern

Sophia Johnson Friday, April 28, 8 - 11 p.m.

8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels Happy Cow

Cade Holliday Band Friday, April 28, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Get tickets at happycowtickets.com. 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102 New Braunfels

The Porch

Grant Ewing Full Band Friday, April 28 - Doors open at 9 p.m. Show at 10 p.m.

Free for 21+; $5 for 18+ 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SATURDAY Industry SMTX

Live Music by Kelany Saturday, April 29, from 1 - 3 p.m.

Monthly on every last Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Roughhouse Brewing David Orr Duo Saturday, April 29, 1 - 4 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Zelicks Icehouse

Bobcat Pride Scholarship Fund Birthday Bash With music by Zach Blue from the Ooey Gooeys Saturday, April 21, 3 to 6 p.m.

Short program at 4 p.m.

336 W. Hopkins

Middleton Brewing

Gerry Burns’ Grateful Saturday Saturday, April 29, 3 - 6 p.m.

101 Oakwood Loop

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Molly Hayes, Unsurpassed Profit and special guests, The Yardballs Saturday, April 29, 6 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12 Patio Dolcetto

Ace Pepper & Tracy Chardonnay No cover Saturday, April 29, 7 - 10 p.m.

322 Cheatham St.

Studio San Martian Cheatham Street Warehouse The Porch

End of April Throwdown Saturday, April 28, 7 p.m. - 12 a.m.

$10 cover: Live music with local bands Mad Rand, the Dsconnectors, Sons of Kitsch and Grace the Empress.

BYOB, 21+ - Doors open at 7 p.m.

1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108

Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N Texas Grub Dose of Dance: Past 2 Future Saturday, April 29, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

PAST STAGE (Indoor) DJ Secret Levels: 8 - 9:30 p.m.

Chief & The Doomsday Device: 9:30 11 p.m. FUTURE STAGE (Outdoor) Itsukii: 8 - 9 p.m.

DNA: 9 - 10 p.m.

Day N Knight: 10 - 11 p.m.

Rowdy Rudy: 11 p.m. - 12 a.m.

202 E San Antonio St.

William Beckmann Matt Castillo, opener Saturday, April 29 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

(For two nights) Fully seated night two Tickets are $30-$85; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street Unit 65 Productions presents Elephant Ears, conwaythewhale, King La Jolla and Austin T Turman Saturday, April 29 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Show starts at 9 p.m.

21+ $10 - 18+ $15 129 E Hopkins St. #110 Riley’s Tavern

Rosie Flores Saturday, April 29, 8 - 11 p.m.

8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

Happy Cow

1999: The Legacy of Prince Saturday, April 29, 9 to 11:30 p.m.

Get tickets at happycowtickets.com. 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102 New Braunfels

SUNDAY

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Robyn & Lunchmeat Hootenanny with Thirsty Flea Free show and vintage market Sunday, April 30, 12 p.m.

All ages 4041 Farm to Market 32

Industry SMTX

Live Music by The AJs Sunday, April 30, from 1 - 3 p.m.

Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Guadalupe Brewing Co.

Ace Pepper Group Sunday, April 30, 1 - 4 p.m.

1586 Wald Rd, New Braunfels

Savage’s Wimberley

Michael James Trio Sunday, April 30, 4 to 7 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

The Porch

Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, April 30 from 8 - 11 p.m.

No cover 21+ Happy Hour specials all night 129 E Hopkins St. #110