Live Music Listing
FRIDAY
Middleton Brewing
Charley Weyler Friday, April 28, 6 - 9 p.m. 101 Oakwood Loop
The Davenport
Friday Funktion Friday, April 28 - 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Live music, silent disco, vintage market Every fourth Friday 194 S Guadalupe St.
Studio San Martian
Black Light Paint Party Friday, April 28, 7:30 - 10 p.m.
$30 - All supplies included: Canvas, paint, brushes, etc. 18+ event; 21+ BYOB 1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse Music by Allen Sosa and John Zavala Friday, April 28, 7 p.m.
1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Savage’s Wimberley
Angelo and the Blue Dogs Saturday, April 29, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley
Cheatham Street Warehouse
William Beckmann Riley Thompson, opener Friday, April 28 - Doors open at 8 p.m.
(For two nights) Standing room only night one Tickets are $20; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street
Riley’s Tavern
Sophia Johnson Friday, April 28, 8 - 11 p.m.
8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels Happy Cow
Cade Holliday Band Friday, April 28, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Get tickets at happycowtickets.com. 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102 New Braunfels
The Porch
Grant Ewing Full Band Friday, April 28 - Doors open at 9 p.m. Show at 10 p.m.
Free for 21+; $5 for 18+ 129 E Hopkins St. #110
SATURDAY Industry SMTX
Live Music by Kelany Saturday, April 29, from 1 - 3 p.m.
Monthly on every last Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Roughhouse Brewing David Orr Duo Saturday, April 29, 1 - 4 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop
Zelicks Icehouse
Bobcat Pride Scholarship Fund Birthday Bash With music by Zach Blue from the Ooey Gooeys Saturday, April 21, 3 to 6 p.m.
Short program at 4 p.m.
336 W. Hopkins
Middleton Brewing
Gerry Burns’ Grateful Saturday Saturday, April 29, 3 - 6 p.m.
101 Oakwood Loop
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Molly Hayes, Unsurpassed Profit and special guests, The Yardballs Saturday, April 29, 6 p.m.
1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12 Patio Dolcetto
Ace Pepper & Tracy Chardonnay No cover Saturday, April 29, 7 - 10 p.m.
322 Cheatham St.
Studio San Martian Cheatham Street Warehouse The Porch
End of April Throwdown Saturday, April 28, 7 p.m. - 12 a.m.
$10 cover: Live music with local bands Mad Rand, the Dsconnectors, Sons of Kitsch and Grace the Empress.
BYOB, 21+ - Doors open at 7 p.m.
1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108
Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N Texas Grub Dose of Dance: Past 2 Future Saturday, April 29, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
PAST STAGE (Indoor) DJ Secret Levels: 8 - 9:30 p.m.
Chief & The Doomsday Device: 9:30 11 p.m. FUTURE STAGE (Outdoor) Itsukii: 8 - 9 p.m.
DNA: 9 - 10 p.m.
Day N Knight: 10 - 11 p.m.
Rowdy Rudy: 11 p.m. - 12 a.m.
202 E San Antonio St.
William Beckmann Matt Castillo, opener Saturday, April 29 - Doors open at 8 p.m.
(For two nights) Fully seated night two Tickets are $30-$85; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street Unit 65 Productions presents Elephant Ears, conwaythewhale, King La Jolla and Austin T Turman Saturday, April 29 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Show starts at 9 p.m.
21+ $10 - 18+ $15 129 E Hopkins St. #110 Riley’s Tavern
Rosie Flores Saturday, April 29, 8 - 11 p.m.
8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels
Happy Cow
1999: The Legacy of Prince Saturday, April 29, 9 to 11:30 p.m.
Get tickets at happycowtickets.com. 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102 New Braunfels
SUNDAY
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Robyn & Lunchmeat Hootenanny with Thirsty Flea Free show and vintage market Sunday, April 30, 12 p.m.
All ages 4041 Farm to Market 32
Industry SMTX
Live Music by The AJs Sunday, April 30, from 1 - 3 p.m.
Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Guadalupe Brewing Co.
Ace Pepper Group Sunday, April 30, 1 - 4 p.m.
1586 Wald Rd, New Braunfels
Savage’s Wimberley
Michael James Trio Sunday, April 30, 4 to 7 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley
The Porch
Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, April 30 from 8 - 11 p.m.
No cover 21+ Happy Hour specials all night 129 E Hopkins St. #110