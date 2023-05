Live Music Listing

FRIDAY

THE RAILYARD

Come spend Cinco de Mayo with us! Friday, May 5, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

116 S. Edward Gary St.

JACK’S ROADHOUSE

Cinco de Mayo crawfish boil Friday, May 5 - 4 p.m. until sold out 1625 W. Hopkins St.

CHEATHAM STREET WAREHOUSE Jesse Daniel with opener Derrick McLendon Friday, May 5 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

STUDIO SAN MARTIAN

First Friday Fire - Album release party Friday, May 5, 8 pm to 2 a.m.

LED props encouraged, fuel provided, 18+ event, 21+ BYOB 1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108

HAPPY COW

Chad Cooke Band Friday, May 5, 8 to 11 p.m.

Tickets $12-$25; available at happycowbar.com Outdoor show if weather permits 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102 New Braunfels

RILEY’S TAVERN

Danny B Harvey and Annie Marie Lewis First Fridays of the month Friday, May 5, 8 - 11 p.m.

8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

THE PORCH

Cinco de Mayo with Los Gatos 512 Friday, May 5 - Doors open at 9 p.m. Show starts at 10 p.m.

21+ Free 18+ $5 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SATURDAY

ROUGHHOUSE BREWING

Primavera Mexican Lager Release First ever Mexican Lager releasing on tap and in cans.

Saturday, May 6, 11 - 9 p.m.

680 Oakwood Loop

INDUSTRY SMTX

Andrew Blanton & Missoula Slim Saturday, May 6, from 1 - 3 p.m.

Monthly on every first Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

DEVIL’S BACKBONE TAVERN Josh Baca & The Hot Tamales Cinco de Mayo Party All ages; Free show Saturday, May 6, 1 p.m.

4041 Farm to Market 32 ROUGHHOUSE BREWING

Grupo Folklórico y Mariachi Relámpago Performance Special performance by Texas State's ballet group joined by Mariachi Relámpago Saturday, May 6, 2 - 3:30 p.m.

680 Oakwood Loop

ROUGHHOUSE BREWING Taylor Alexander Saturday, May 6, 5 - 8 p.m.

680 Oakwood Loop

PATIO DOLCETTO

Acoustic Waves No cover Saturday, May 6, 7 - 10 p.m. 322 Cheatham St.

CHEATHAM STREET WAREHOUSE Cooper Mohrmann Saturday, May 6 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

RILEY’S TAVERN

Ben Morris and GabC Saturday, May 6, 8 - 11 p.m.

8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

SAVAGE’S WIMBERLEY Kim Meeks and Her Bad Habits Saturday, May 6, 8 to 11 p.m.

9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

THE PORCH

Rover, Mr. Breakfast Saturday, May 6 - Doors open at 9 p.m. Show starts at 10 p.m.

21+ Free 18+ $5 129 E Hopkins St. #110 THE MARC

What So Not: The Anomaly Tour Saturday, May 6, 9 p.m.

$20; tickets available at themarcsm.com/ 120 E San Antonio St.

SUNDAY

ROUGHHOUSE BREWING

Sunday, May 7, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday Runday San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Free beer for all runners 680 Oakwood Loop

INDUSTRY SMTX

Drew Sebesta Sunday, May 7, from 1 - 4 p.m.

Monthly on every first Sunday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

DEVIL’S BACKBONE TAVERN Sterling Drake All ages; Free show Sunday, May 7, 1 p.m.

4041 Farm to Market 32 THE DAVENPORT

A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m.

Featuring $15 mimosa carafes, $7 cafe mochas and bloody's Groups over 4, please RSVP via DM on Facebook and arrive by 1:30 to secure your spot.

MIDDLETON BREWING Todd Deatherage (The Merle’s) Sunday, May 7, 3 - 6 p.m.

101 Oakwood Loop

RILEY’S TAVERN

Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, May 7, 4 to 7 p.m.

8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

SAVAGE’S WIMBERLEY Gerry Burns Duo Sunday, May 7, 4 to 7 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

THE PORCH Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, May 7 from 8 - 11 p.m.

No cover 21+ Happy Hour specials all night