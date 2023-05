Live Music Listing

FRIDAY

THE PORCH

Hug Your Homies Tour with Casanova Flip, Token, Grace The Empress, Typical Girls and Wezmer Friday, May 12 - Doors open at 7 p.m. Show at 7:30 p.m.

Free for 21+; $5 for 18+ 129 E Hopkins St. #110

RILEY’S TAVERN

Mark Jungers Friday, May 12, 7 - 10 p.m.

Second Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

WAKE THE DEAD COFFEEHOUSE Geo Geo (DJ Set) Friday, May 12, 7 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

THE PORCH

Grad Weekend Drag Extravaganza Friday, May 12 - Details TBA Check taproomsanmarcos.com/events for information 129 E Hopkins St. #110

THE MARC

Black Tiger Sex Machine Friday, May 12, 9 p.m.

$55; tickets available at themarcsm.com/ 120 E San Antonio St.

RILEY’S TAVERN

Joel Hoffmann Band Friday, May 12, 9 - 11:55 p.m.

8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

SATURDAY

DOWNTOWN ON THE SQUARE Art Squared Arts Market Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The Historic Courthouse Lawn

MIDDLETON BREWING All-You-Can-Eat-Crawfish from LazyCajun Saturday, May 13, 12 - 6 p.m.

101 Oakwood Loop

INDUSTRY SMTX

Live music by Amber Lucille Saturday, May 13, 1 - 3 p.m.

Monthly on every second Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

ROUGHHOUSE BREWING Sophia Johnson Duo

Saturday, May 13, 1 - 4 p.m.

680 Oakwood Loop

MIDDLETON BREWING Live Music with Frank Iarossi Saturday, May 13, 1 - 4 p.m.

101 Oakwood Loop

DEVIL’S BACKBONE TAVERN TONI PRICE Hippie Hour Lives On All ages; Free show Saturday, May 13, 3 p.m. 4041 Farm to Market 32

PATIO DOLCETTO

Live music by Marco Felipe No cover Saturday, May 6, 7 - 10 p.m.

322 Cheatham St.

SAVAGE’S WIMBERLEY Tina Jackson Trio Saturday, May 13, 7 to 10 p.m. 9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

WAKE THE DEAD COFFEEHOUSE Live music with The Trips, Annabelle E. and Token Saturday, May 13, 7 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

CHEATHAM STREET WAREHOUSE Vincent Neil Emerson Tommy Luke, opener Saturday, May 13 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18-$45; Available at cheathamstreet.com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

THE PORCH WINDOW SHOP, CRASH TEST GIRLS and Demure Saturday, May 13 - Doors open at 9 p.m. 129 E Hopkins St. #110

HAPPY COW

True Labowski Friday, May 12, 9 to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at happycowbar.com 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102 New Braunfels

RILEY’S TAVERN

Billy Dee Saturday, May 13, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels