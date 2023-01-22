“Mind Windows: The Art of Roberto Rios” is on view now through early March via a six-gallery collaborative throughout San Marcos. The exhibit is the second of its kind in as many years in which local art galleries have collaborated to recognize an important local artist. “Mind Windows” celebrates more than 50 years of work by San Antonio native, Roberto Rios.

Rios is a self-taught painter who grew up in San Antonio, where he developed his artistic style by reading art history books.

“I imagine the brain as having rooms, where images and dreams come to stay,” Roberto Rios said. “There are doors to each room and in them there are windows. Opened windows invite imagination in, allowing us to dream. Through windows of the mind life can change.”

For more information, please see visitsanmarcos. com/robertorios.

Price Center

Jan. 14 – Feb. 25

Walkers’ Gallery Jan. 17 – Feb. 25

San Marcos Public Library Jan. 14 – March 5

Texas State Galleries Jan. 17 – March 5

Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos Jan. 17 – March 5

San Marcos Art Center Jan. 17 – March 5

