Morning Star Coffeehouse, Hill Country Church to celebrate 50-year anniversary

Oct. 14-15-16 will be a big memory weekend in San Marcos for many. It is a celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the Morning Star Coffeehouse and Hill Country Church. In the early 1970s the worldwide Jesus Movement spread through our area. Many of us were touched by God as the Holy Spirit swept across the world. Coffeehouses were a major influence in the movement. We started the Morning Star Coffeehouse in 1972. Multitudes of students from Southwest Texas State University, Gary Job Corp and San Marcos High School attended the coffeehouse to listen to Jesus Music bands and experience the presence of God.

Hill Country Church grew out of the coffeehouse. This powerful church, now gathering at 1401 Davis Lane, has been ministering to many for these 50 years.

The celebration will begin on Friday night. It will be a memory night. Many will be telling their stories of how God touched their lives 50 years ago. To see friends that we have not seen in 50 years will be awesome. On Saturday afternoon from 4-8 p.m. Liberation Suite, a Jesus rock band that came out of the coffeehouse and church, will be playing on stage at city park.

On the Sunday morning service three generations of Darnell's — Jimmy the father, Tim the son (now the pastor of the church) and Timothy the grandson (College pastor) will bring the message.

It will be a grand weekend as people from all over America will gather and renew old friendships and remember these life-changing days when they were teenagers.

All are welcome. No fee will be charged for the park music concerts. For more information: hillcountrychurch.net/events