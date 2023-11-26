New Beginnings

As we wave farewell to 2023, the Heritage Association of San Marcos has briskly moved forward to its end-of-year giving campaign season. HASM is a small, community-based nonprofit that uses only volunteer labor and operates locally. Like all nonprofits, the organization walks a tightrope suspended between the public and private sectors and operates on the generosity of our loyal sponsors. The online donation platform will be available on its website at Heritage-SanMarcos.org in December. The 2024 calendar of events will also be available on the website. It is chock full of community programs. Most are free and open to the public with a few events offered with modestly priced tickets. HASM hopes the public will support its fundraiser with any dollar amount you can contribute and plan to attend all of the family-oriented events offered throughout the year. Mark your calendars and don’t forget to save the dates.

HASM brings news that The Cottage Kitchen will reopen in the spring to once again provide festive luncheons throughout the year. In April 1976, through the leadership of the Heritage Guild, the Heritage Association began offering Cottage Kitchen lunches at the Charles S. Cock House. In 2020, the Cottage Kitchen was forced to close its doors and discontinue the lunches due to the COVID-19 pandemic. HASM is thrilled to be returning.

Lunches will be priced at $10 per person at the door and will be hosted by community organizations and businesses on the first Wednesday of these four months on April 3, May 1, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Those interested in hosting one of the Wednesday lunches in 2024, please contact Linda Jalufka at 512-757-4850.

For a full history about HASM’s Cottage Kitchen lunches, visit the website at HeritageSanMarcos.org.

Further news from HASM: In conjunction with the Friends of the Cemetery, HASM will host the 4th Historic Cemetery Tour in October. This fondly-remembered tour featured period-costumed actors performing at the grave sites with captivating stories about the lives of those who once lived here in San Marcos. Don’t miss this chance to experience history in the making — just in time for Halloween, and another reason to put on Halloween costumes as well. This is a family- friendly event kids will enjoy as well.

Tickets will be on sale a month before the event at HeritageSanMarcos. org.

In other news, some unfortunate vandalism occurred at the Charles S. Cock House Museum, the location of the Cottage Kitchen at 400 E. Hopkins Street. The vandalism occurred during the week of Nov. 13. If anyone has any information on the vandalism, please contact the San Marcos police. Parks & Recreation will repair the damaged windows. HASM is making improvements to the interior.

Since 1998, the Heritage Association has had an annual tradition of honoring two members: the HASM Member of the Year for their outstanding service to the Association, and the Community Member of the Year for their outstanding Service to the Community. This is our way of honoring the many people in HASM and our community who have a heart for volunteering. This year’s honorees were Bronwyn Sergi, HASM Volunteer of the Year, and Monte and Kristin Sheffield, owners of the Palmer’s Restaurant Bar and Courtyard, Community Members of the Year.

The Heritage Association of San Marcos, Inc. is a nonprofit organization founded and chartered in 1975 to support the preservation of historic buildings and to perpetuate traditions that beautify and enrich the community life of San Marcos. Please consider sponsoring our fundraising efforts by going online at www.HeritageSan-Marcos.org or calling Brian Olson at 512-393-9661 to make a pledge over the phone.