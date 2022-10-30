New Call for Art from Price Center seeks works focused on untold wonders

Graphic submitted by The Price Center

The newest Call for Art from the Price Center’s Arts Committee is seeking art that focuses on the theme of Untold Wonders. Interested artists may drop their art off at the Price Center on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. All media is accepted. A $10 application fee applies, and a 20% commission applies if the work sells. “Untold Wonders” will hang throughout the center’s galleries Nov. 5 – Jan. 7.

“The concept for the theme is for artists to depict subjects that inspire awe or wonder,” committee member Margaret Adie said. “From the natural world, to the supernatural, to the numerous cultural celebrations of the season, there’s no shortage of ideas for artists to interpret however they choose.”

Rotating art shows are created, curated and conducted by the Price Center Arts Committee and funded in part through a grant from the San Marcos Arts Commission. For more information about art shows at the Price Center, please call 512-392-2900, stop by the center at 222 W. San Antonio St.or visit price-center.org or Facebook @ Price Center & Garden.