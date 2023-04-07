New Kissing Tree art exhibit opens

The San Marcos Art League is hosting its newest showcase for the month of April, featuring artists and photographers of the Kissing Tree community. This stunning showcase will have a variety of works, including works using oils, acrylics, watercolors, mixed medias, photography, stained glass and more. The exhibition opened April 3 and entry is free.

Showcase organizer, Susan Bond of the Kissing Tree community, shares what brought about this collaboration with the 55+ Kissing Tree community that continues to grow off of Hunter Road in San Marcos.

“The Kissing Tree community has an abundance of artists with a variety of talents, ranging from painters and photographers through to craftsfolks” Bond said.

“We want to present these talents as one family of artists. Some of our artists are professional and have sold art most of their lives, whereas others are just getting into their creative loves now that they are retired. As a lifelong professional art educator my focus has been to create this group, teach art classes, provide art activities such as workshops and organize our yearly neighborhood 'Art Crawl' which showcases the many different artists and their creative talents.' The most unique feature among our community of artists is the friendships we are making,” Bond said. “I love living in a talented community with more than 150 artisans sprinkled throughout Kissing Tree.

You can be a beginner or a professional, it matters not, everyone helps each other grow to their fullest potential to succeed”.

Art League and Kissing Tree community member David Olson said his favorite aspect of this collaboration is “… the chance to meet the community outside of Kissing Tree who are interested in the arts. To be able to share, not only with other artists in the area, but with the general public who just enjoys art.' Olson has been a member and showing artist in the San Marcos Art Center, with his photography work hanging in the gallery since 2020.

Come and see this unique showcase throughout the month of April at the San Marcos Art Center in Downtown San Marcos, located at 117 N. Guadalupe, Suite 101. Find more information on the reception and Art Center hours at sanmarcosartcenter. com