New Year resolutions for small businesses

It is that time of year when we all think of resolutions that will jump-start our lives for the new year. Some of the top New Year’s resolutions are getting more sleep, exercising, eating healthier, traveling, and saving money. Just as we set goals for ourselves, business owners need to set goals as well. Now, I think setting goals is the easy part. Most of us stumble at the part of achieving the goals that we set. Most will say the first step is writing down your goals and looking at your goals daily. But we all know we have to do a little bit more than just putting some words on paper and looking at them.

Setting goals is essential as a small business owner, but involving your team with your goals is important.

As the owner, you know the vision of your business, but for you to be successful, your team has to know the vision. When you set your goals, be sure to involve others to help keep you and the business on track. Not only will this help with achieving your goals, but it will also allow your team to take part in the growth of your business.

Break down your goals. It’s great to have big goals but find a way to break them down into smaller goals. It is much easier to accomplish small goals than one big goal.

Take time to enjoy the wins. When a goal is accomplished, celebrate. It will bring you and your team closer together, and you will be more willing to stay the course.

Keep track and measure your progress. Data will only help you move forward and prepare for years to come.

Most importantly, believe in yourself and your team. Just like life, you will have ups and downs, and you will have days that you want to throw in the towel. You have to stay positive, not just for yourself but for your team and your business. Think back to the past two years, there wasn’t a time when we all didn’t want to throw in the towel and walk away, but you didn’t. The past two years have made you a stronger business owner. You redeveloped your processes, took on more with less help, faced the unknown, and survived.

Don’t abandon your goals in 2022. Set out to accomplish them. Make your businesses stronger and more relevant. Provide your team with the tools to succeed, and your business will soar to new heights in the new year.

On behalf of the San Marcos Area Chamber of staff and Board of Directors, we would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year!