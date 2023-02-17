This weekend, San Marcos is home to the inaugural OUTlaw Pride Fest, an LGBTQ+ country music festival with shows, panel discussions and live music performances at Zelick’s, The Porch and The Davenport.

OUTlaw Pride Fest kicks off from 5 p.m. to midnight with Ava Productions’ Freaky Friday Showcase.

In addition to the event, there will be a vintage western wear pop-up shop. The celebration continues at 7 p.m. when drag performer Eileen Dover hosts a RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party.

The festival resumes on Saturday at The Porch from 4 to 6 p.m. with a Learn & Listen panel discussion, “Queer Identity In Texas Music” with Julie Nolen.

Following the panel discussion, there is performance by Pearlsnap Music Group and producer/ founder of OUTlaw Pride Fest, Maddie Ava. From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Porch will host live music performances featuring Emily Herring & The FM Band and Brand New Key with DJ Boi Orbison mixing 90s country.

Also starting at 10 p.m. at Zelicks, Bunny & Babes presents a Drag Show and Outlaw Rodeo. Zelick’s will also host a silent auction benefiting Bobcat Pride Scholarship Fund, with bids starting at 8 p.m.

OUTlaw Pride Fest continues Sunday with “A Brunch of Drag” at The Davenport, hosted by Eileen Dover and featuring guest performances. This drag brunch will also include a vintage western wear pop-up and a silent auction. The festival concludes at Zelicks from 6 to 9 p.m. with a Songwriter Showcase and wrap party featuring Creekbed Carter Hogan, Devin Jake and Julie Brouchard.

All events are free and open to the public.