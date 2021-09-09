P. Terry's to host Giving Back Saturday, benefitting JUST, LiftFund

P. Terry’s Burger Stand will host Giving Back Saturday on Sept. 11 with all proceeds going to JUST and LiftFund.

All proceeds from its Austin locations will go to JUST Austin. P. Terry’s said it chose JUST because of its efforts to close the racial wealth gap by investing in ambitious Texas women through capital investment, peer coaching, and a supportive community.

All proceeds for P. Terry’s Giving Back Saturday at its San Antonio area locations will go to LiftFund for its efforts to level the financial playing field for the underestimated entrepreneur.

“P. Terry’s is dedicated to providing support and access to the underserved and underrepresented in our local communities, and we’re excited to now expand our reach and commitment to San Antonio,” said Todd Coerver, CEO of P. Terry’s Burger Stand. “Local entrepreneurs have faced so many challenges over the past year, and we’re honored to give back to outstanding organizations that provide them with opportunity, capital, and support.”

P. Terry’s said it’s proud to support JUST and LiftFund this Saturday by donating all proceeds from the day’s sales to their respective programs. Stop by any P. Terry’s location or Taco Ranch this Saturday for breakfast, lunch or dinner to support JUST and LiftFund.

“The pandemic has intensified the challenges that small business owners face. Thanks to P. Terry’s generous support, LiftFund will be able to continue providing guidance, opportunity, and funding to businesses in our San Antonio community,” said Janie Barrera, President and CEO of LiftFund. “We are grateful and proud to receive this generous support from P. Terry’s Giving Back Day."

Added Steve Wanta, Co-Founder & CEO of JUST: "As an organization built and bred in Austin, we are honored to be selected by the city's most iconic, homegrown company. P. Terry's unwavering commitment to all of their stakeholders — employees, customers, and community — represents our belief that everyone deserves to live with less stress and more joy. Giving Back Day will enable us to invest in more female entrepreneurs as they grow their businesses and create more resilient communities."

Information provided by P. Terry's Burger Stand