PEC United Charities donates over $265K to 236 charities

This year, PEC and its employees donated more than $265,000 through the United Charities program to 236 charitable organizations.

Together, staff raised $165,300 and the cooperative contributed another $100,000, for a total of $265,300. Most of the charities selected are located here in Central Texas and include children’s hospitals, scholarship funds, food banks and more.

“At PEC, giving back to our communities is embedded in our culture. PEC employees continue to offer their generous support to great charities,” said PEC Community Relations Coordinator Caroline Tinsley Porter. “The concern for our local communities is reflected in this year’s selected charities; more donations than ever are staying in our service area and benefitting members in need.”

These nonprofits received the top 10 highest donations:

Make A Wish Foundation of Central Texas, Inc. – $8,604

Cooper DeSpain Memorial Scholarship Fund – $7,175

Central Texas Food Bank – $7,113

Shriners Hospitals for Children – $5,600

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children – $5,520

Kimble County Meals on Wheels – $4,978

Bertram VFD – $4,346

Hays County Food Bank, Inc. – $4,091

Dell Children’s Foundation, Children’s Medical Center Foundation of Central Texas – $3,950

PAWS Shelter & Humane Society – $3,650

PEC United Charities is a corporation owned and operated by the employees of PEC to help charitable organizations in the PEC community. Each participating employee donates 70% of their first hour of pay each month through automatic payroll deductions. At the end of the year, the total amount is spread out equally among all employees who then select the charity of their choice to support.