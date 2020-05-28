The Hays County Food Bank recieved $4,091 in donations from the PEC United Charities. Daily Record file photo by Rachel Sonnier
PEC United Charities donates over $265K to 236 charities
This year, PEC and its employees donated more than $265,000 through the United Charities program to 236 charitable organizations.
Together, staff raised $165,300 and the cooperative contributed another $100,000, for a total of $265,300. Most of the charities selected are located here in Central Texas and include children’s hospitals, scholarship funds, food banks and more.
“At PEC, giving back to our communities is embedded in our culture. PEC employees continue to offer their generous support to great charities,” said PEC Community Relations Coordinator Caroline Tinsley Porter. “The concern for our local communities is reflected in this year’s selected charities; more donations than ever are staying in our service area and benefitting members in need.”
These nonprofits received the top 10 highest donations:
- Make A Wish Foundation of Central Texas, Inc. – $8,604
- Cooper DeSpain Memorial Scholarship Fund – $7,175
- Central Texas Food Bank – $7,113
- Shriners Hospitals for Children – $5,600
- St. Jude’s Ranch for Children – $5,520
- Kimble County Meals on Wheels – $4,978
- Bertram VFD – $4,346
- Hays County Food Bank, Inc. – $4,091
- Dell Children’s Foundation, Children’s Medical Center Foundation of Central Texas – $3,950
- PAWS Shelter & Humane Society – $3,650
PEC United Charities is a corporation owned and operated by the employees of PEC to help charitable organizations in the PEC community. Each participating employee donates 70% of their first hour of pay each month through automatic payroll deductions. At the end of the year, the total amount is spread out equally among all employees who then select the charity of their choice to support.