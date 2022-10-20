Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ to host 2022 clergy appreciation

The Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ of San Marcos will host a weekend full of events for its church leaders.

The 46th celebration service for its leaders, Supt. Paul J. Thompson Sr., and Mother Ora L. Thompson, will convene at Pauline Espinosa Community Hall on Friday. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. at 170 Charles Austin Dr. and will feature guest soloist Dion Arnold and special tribute from Huston-Tillotson University Gospel Choir.

The 46th Pastor & Wife Anniversary Service will take place Sunday at Embassy Suites in San Marcos, 1001 E. McCarty Lane. Supt. Dr. Langston Williams will serve as guest speaker.

Supt. Paul J. Thompson Sr. received his bachelor of arts in physical education from Huston-Tillotson University and a master of science education from Prairie View A&M University. He received a dual degree — master of arts in ministry and a doctor of arts in divinity — from Kingdom Builders Bible Seminary.

Thompson Sr.’s first professional teaching assignment was at Gary Job Corp Center in San Marcos, where he taught classes, supervised and later became a certified water safety instructor. He taught swimming at GJC and was able to certify lifeguard.

Paul was saved under the leadership of the late Supt. B.J. Woods at the Comal COGIC in Austin. He accepted the Lord’s commission to preach in 1966 while under the guidance of Supt. Woods.

Paul was ordained under the leadership of the late Bishop T.D. Inglehart. He was appointed as the District Superintendent of the Luling District, which was later renamed the Gonzales District.

Thompson celebrated his 25th anniversary as District Superintendent in Texas Southwest Jurisdiction in 2007. Supt. Dr. Paul and Mother Ora Thompson celebrated 31 years as District Superintendent in 2013 and 37 years as pastor and elect lady of the Pentecostal Temple COGIC and The Austin District.

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson will read a proclamation issued to honor Rev and Mrs. Thompson at Sunday’s service.

The Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ is a part of the Church Of God In Christ that is a holiness Christian church and the largest in the United States. International headquarters is in Memphis, Tenn. and has over 6 million members.

The Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ is connected to its national headquarters in Memphis, Tenn. and serves under the Church of God In Christ Texas Southwest Jurisdiction Number One.