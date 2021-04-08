Popular Texas iced tea franchise HTeaO announces its first Seguin location

A popular Texas iced tea franchise HTea0 will soon open its first Seguin location.

“We live here but were commuting to Amarillo for work. That is where I had my first cup and knew that I wanted to bring this concept back home for everyone to experience,” said Omar Alvidrez, Seguin HTeaO Operator/Owner. “I walked in and instantly felt the energy and vibe that filled the store. Later I met the great folks that started it all and I fell in love with everything about HTeaO. We are blessed to have the opportunity to bring all this greatness to Seguin.”

Sean Stringer, Seguin HTeaO Operator/Owner, was introduced to the HTeaO in Midland by his daughter and was immediately sold on the concept after experiencing it firsthand.

“I checked out the store myself and really enjoyed not only the tea and product selection but the infectious fun atmosphere and customer service. The staff was genuinely happy to see and serve you, which is refreshing — people treating each other like people and not just customers. My partners and my family both knew that an HTeaO would be the perfect fit for south Texas, so when the opportunity came to be part of the HTeaO company we jumped on board and headed into the new HTeaO frontier.”

When asked what drew them to Seguin, the Operator/Owner team said “Seguin was a natural choice for us to build our first HTeaO. We live, work, and play in this area of Texas and could see it would be a natural blend — and not just due to the growing industrial center and educational opportunities available, but also because of the great family community and outdoor vibe of Seguin.”

HTeaO serves up more than 24 flavors of fresh brewed sweet and unsweet iced tea. On top of tea, HTeaO features a full line of YETI merchandise, healthy snack options featuring Project7, Clif Bars, Clint & Sons Beef Jerky, and many other options.

Every store is equipped with its very own “Water Plant” offering double pass reverse osmosis water partnered with their very own “Tea Brewing Station” making for an incredible product.

“After spending the better part of the past decade creating systems and building a franchise infrastructure, we are excited to lock arms with the Alvidrez and Stringer families to bring the vision and the customer experience of an HTeaO store to the Seguin Market,” says Justin Howe, President & CEO for HTeaO.

“The City of Seguin has been working hard to recruit new and diversified retail opportunities to our community, so we are very excited that Sean and Omar will be bringing HTeaO to Seguin. With all the growth that we are experiencing, I am confident that Sean, Omar, and HTeaO will thrive in Seguin for years to come,” said Josh Schneuker, Director of Economic Development for the City of Seguin.

Seguin’s future HTeaO store will be located at 705 W. Court Street and is expected to open in the Fall of 2021.