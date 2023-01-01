Price Center marks 20 years as a vital community benefit

Members, volunteers, donors, friends and staff of the Price Center gathered on the evening of Dec. 12 to celebrate 20 years of serving the greater San Marcos community. The anniversary marked the exact day in 2002 when the city of San Marcos granted the Greater San Marcos Area Seniors Association (GSMASA), the operators of the Price Center, a Certificate of Occupancy to begin serving the public. Since then, the Price Center has become a hub for many of the community’s ongoing arts and cultural activities as well as private and public celebrations in downtown San Marcos.

“I am pleased at how well the Price Center has grown and is flourishing,” said board chair Joan Nagel. “Its great energy is the best ever, thanks to its creative and dedicated leadership, supported by a caring and encouraging board, along with numerous highly-engaged volunteers.”

Citing two decades of service that began with the $900,000+ rehab and repurposing of the former First Christian Church that created the Price Center over a four-year period, and the additional community benefit contributions by the Center of an estimated $20,000 - $50,000 annually.

“The Price Center & Garden [is] a true community benefit, and I happily celebrate their 20 years of service with a wish that it remains in hearts and minds of San Marcans for many years to come,” Mayor Jane Hughson said.

Guests of the celebration enjoyed live music by Tracy Weinberg and Friends, food and drink, door prizes that included $25 gift certificates to the center’s Shop 1893, and a live reading of a proclamation by San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson. Activities also included an interactive photo booth and custom caricatures by local artist Gav Sears.

The Price Center’s creation story began with a donation of the building by H. Y. Price, Jr. in 1993 to the city of San Marcos with the desire for it to be used as a community center for youth, seniors or both. Shortly afterward, Mr. Price passed away and in 1998, after creating the GSMASA, Ron and Marie Jager took up the mantle of creating the Price Center. After four years of rehabbing and reimagining the former church complex into a community center that now boasts a theater stage, multiple venues and meeting spaces, and a part-time restaurant, the Price Center opened its doors in December 2002.

After thanking and recognizing current and past board members and other key volunteers and donors, Clay DeStefano, executive director said, “None of us would be standing in this room tonight were it not for the generous donation of Mr. H. Y. Price, Jr., and the vision, hard work and sheer determination of Ron and Marie Jager to make the Price Center a reality.”

For more information about the Price Center please call 512-392-2900, stop by the Center at 222 W. San Antonio St, downtown San Marcos or visit price-center.org