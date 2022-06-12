Price Center outdoor art gallery celebrated with garden party

More than 40 artists, guests, and arts supporters gathered for a lovely garden party celebrating the permanent outdoor art collection in the Price Center’s Showcase garden on May 7.

Guests enjoyed a chance to meet with some of the artists behind the works, including the two newest installations, which were dedicated during the reception. A colorful mural of local flora on the Feltner Alley wall and three mosaic benches under the garden’s largest heritage pecan tree brings the current total of permanent outdoor artworks in the downtown greenspace to 11.

The two recent additions were funded by local property owner and art enthusiast Melissa Hodgkins in memory of her late husband George Forrester. Local artist Michelle Wilson (Hagerty) created the alley mural, and the creative team behind River City Glassworks – Kat Welch and Sondra Kretschmar – was selected for the bench project.

In addition to “Dianne,” the painted mermaid sculpture created by Morgan Eagan and installed by the San Marcos Arts Commission in the front corner of the garden since 2018, last spring the center added “la Jardin,” a mosaic bust by Susan Warren; recycled glass wind chimes by Jill Grossman; a fused glass mobile by Gerald Kurten; clay bees by Clay DeStefano; cement cast elephant ears by Sheri Moore; a mosaic sundial by Marnie Silcocks; recycled flowers by Tracy Weinberg; and a living chair by Addie Love, to the garden space. A recently-added winding path down the middle of the front garden also now offers viewers a chance to take in the works while enjoying the beautiful native and hybrid plant specimens throughout.

The Price Center Arts Committee recognized and thanked the donor and artists behind the newest additions to the space. Guests toured the space while enjoying light refreshments and the musical stylings of Gary Taylor.

Funds to purchase the outdoor art come from direct donations and proceeds from the Rotating Community Art Shows that are created, curated and conducted by the Price Center Arts Committee.

The San Marcos Arts Commission provides a portion of the funding for the shows.

For more information about art shows at the Price Center, please call 512-392-2900, stop by the Center at 222 W. San Antonio St., or visit price-center.org or Facebook @ Price Center & Garden.