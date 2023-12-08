FRIDAY

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Sol Cannon Friday, Dec. 8, 6:30 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Downtown San Marcos: Sean Patrick’s, Railyard and Tantra

SMFest Winter Edition Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8, 7p.m. - Dec. 9, 11:45 p.m. All-inclusive free music festival, multiple venues, two days of local music, vendors, art booths and first-ever SMFest Community Art Installation 202 E San Antonio St.

Riley’s Tavern

Mark Jungers Friday, Dec. 8, 7 - 10 p.m. Second Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Happy Cow

Mark Berry Band Friday, Dec. 8, 8:30 p.m. No cover 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102

Riley’s Tavern

Brennen Leigh Friday, Dec. 8, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

The Porch

Sam Downing Friday, Dec. 8 Details TBA - check taproomsanmarcos.com/events for information. 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SATURDAY

Wonder World Cave

Breakfast With Santa - Breakfast, train ride through Wildlife Park, photo with Santa and holiday crafts Saturday, Dec. 9, 8 to 10 a.m. Breakfast provided by The Groove featuring pancakes, fruit, tacos, pastries and juice Tickets: $20/available at wonderworldpark.com 1000 Prospect Dr.

Hays County Historic Courthouse Lawn Art Squared

Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Don’t miss the last Art Squared of 2023! 111 E San Antonio St.

Industry SMTX

Live music by Amber Lucille Saturday, Dec. 9, 1 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every second Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Duett’s Texas Club

Not So Secret Tiki Takeover and Holiday Party Saturday, Dec. 9, 3 p.m. Tickets available at duettstx.com/music 420 Main Street, Martindale

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Toni Price Hippie Hour Lives On Saturday, Dec. 9, 3 p.m. All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32

The Porch

Soup of the Sun Triumvarate 50th Birthday Bash Saturday, December 9, 4:30 - 7:30 pm JT of Chasca lore has a new project, Soup of the Sun, and is celebrating his 50th birthday Free show, all ages.

Roughhouse Brewing

Sophia Johnson Due Saturday, Dec. 9, 5 to 8 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Shoe Pile, Distorted Ends, Prison Toilet, Steatorrhea and Los Cabrones Saturday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Riley’s Tavern

Jesse Lee Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Happy Cow

Chris Max Band Friday, Dec. 9, 9 to 11:30 p.m. 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102 New Braunfels

SUNDAY

Wonder World Cave

Flea Market Sunday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.

Roughhouse Brewing

Sunday Runday Sunday, Dec. 10, 10:30 a.m. San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Every runner gets a free beer 680 Oakwood Loop

The Taproom

Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Dec. 3 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Come meet Santa in the courtyard Sunday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDooms-DayDevice Sunday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

Tony Kamel & Kym Warner Sunday, Dec. 10, 3 p.m. All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32

The Davenport

A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Featuring $15 mimosa carafes, $7 cafe mochas and bloody's Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. Groups over 4, please RSVP via DM on Facebook and arrive by 1:30 to secure your spot. 194 S Guadalupe St.

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Cheatham Street Gives Back: A Holiday Toy Drive Featuring The Reed Brothers, Hank Weaver, Cameron Allbright, Nyles Robakiewicz Sunday, Dec. 10 - Doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20; Available at cheathamstreet.com This event is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Riley’s Tavern

Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, Dec. 10, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Women’s DAA Sunday, Dec. 10, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12