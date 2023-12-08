Riley’s Tavern
FRIDAY
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - Sol Cannon Friday, Dec. 8, 6:30 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Downtown San Marcos: Sean Patrick’s, Railyard and Tantra
SMFest Winter Edition Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8, 7p.m. - Dec. 9, 11:45 p.m. All-inclusive free music festival, multiple venues, two days of local music, vendors, art booths and first-ever SMFest Community Art Installation 202 E San Antonio St.
Riley’s Tavern
Mark Jungers Friday, Dec. 8, 7 - 10 p.m. Second Fridays of the month 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Happy Cow
Mark Berry Band Friday, Dec. 8, 8:30 p.m. No cover 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102
Riley’s Tavern
Brennen Leigh Friday, Dec. 8, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
The Porch
Sam Downing Friday, Dec. 8 Details TBA - check taproomsanmarcos.com/events for information. 129 E Hopkins St. #110
SATURDAY
Wonder World Cave
Breakfast With Santa - Breakfast, train ride through Wildlife Park, photo with Santa and holiday crafts Saturday, Dec. 9, 8 to 10 a.m. Breakfast provided by The Groove featuring pancakes, fruit, tacos, pastries and juice Tickets: $20/available at wonderworldpark.com 1000 Prospect Dr.
Hays County Historic Courthouse Lawn Art Squared
Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Don’t miss the last Art Squared of 2023! 111 E San Antonio St.
Industry SMTX
Live music by Amber Lucille Saturday, Dec. 9, 1 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every second Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Duett’s Texas Club
Not So Secret Tiki Takeover and Holiday Party Saturday, Dec. 9, 3 p.m. Tickets available at duettstx.com/music 420 Main Street, Martindale
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Toni Price Hippie Hour Lives On Saturday, Dec. 9, 3 p.m. All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32
The Porch
Soup of the Sun Triumvarate 50th Birthday Bash Saturday, December 9, 4:30 - 7:30 pm JT of Chasca lore has a new project, Soup of the Sun, and is celebrating his 50th birthday Free show, all ages.
Roughhouse Brewing
Sophia Johnson Due Saturday, Dec. 9, 5 to 8 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - Shoe Pile, Distorted Ends, Prison Toilet, Steatorrhea and Los Cabrones Saturday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Riley’s Tavern
Jesse Lee Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 - 11:55 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Happy Cow
Chris Max Band Friday, Dec. 9, 9 to 11:30 p.m. 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102 New Braunfels
SUNDAY
Wonder World Cave
Flea Market Sunday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 1000 Prospect Dr.
Roughhouse Brewing
Sunday Runday Sunday, Dec. 10, 10:30 a.m. San Marcos Runners Club meets 1st and 3rd Sunday Every runner gets a free beer 680 Oakwood Loop
The Taproom
Every Sunday is Sudsday at The Taproom Sunday, Dec. 3 - Brunch from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Draft pints $4 129 E Hopkins St.
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Come meet Santa in the courtyard Sunday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Adventures in Experimenturntablism with Chief and TheDooms-DayDevice Sunday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
Tony Kamel & Kym Warner Sunday, Dec. 10, 3 p.m. All ages; Free show 4041 Farm to Market 32
The Davenport
A Brunch of Drag with Eileen Dover Featuring $15 mimosa carafes, $7 cafe mochas and bloody's Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. Groups over 4, please RSVP via DM on Facebook and arrive by 1:30 to secure your spot. 194 S Guadalupe St.
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Cheatham Street Gives Back: A Holiday Toy Drive Featuring The Reed Brothers, Hank Weaver, Cameron Allbright, Nyles Robakiewicz Sunday, Dec. 10 - Doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20; Available at cheathamstreet.com This event is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street
Riley’s Tavern
Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle Sunday, Dec. 10, 4 to 7 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Women’s DAA Sunday, Dec. 10, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12