Roughhouse Brewery announces new beer release, 'Good Grief'

Roughhouse Brewing recently announced a new beer release.

Roughhouse’s newest selection, Good Grief, is a five-brewery collaboration that benefits first responders. The blended foeder beer drinks like a red wine with mild acidity and notes of chocolate and stone fruit. The concept of ‘good grief’ was one born in the heart of the pandemic amidst much grief and uncertainty, and the breweries banded together to create a moment of goodness and excitement to ring in the end of the year.