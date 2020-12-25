Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Left, Roughhouse Brewery has introduced a new blended foeder beer, 'Good Grief.' Photo courtesy of Roughhouse Brewery

Roughhouse Brewery announces new beer release, 'Good Grief'

Fri, 12/25/2020 - 12:00am
Drink
STAFF REPORTS
Thursday, December 24, 2020

Roughhouse Brewing recently announced a new beer release.

Roughhouse’s newest selection, Good Grief, is a five-brewery collaboration that benefits first responders. The blended foeder beer drinks like a red wine with mild acidity and notes of chocolate and stone fruit. The concept of ‘good grief’ was one born in the heart of the pandemic amidst much grief and uncertainty, and the breweries banded together to create a moment of goodness and excitement to ring in the end of the year.

