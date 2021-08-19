Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Roughouse Brewing will host a “Farmers’ Fair” with Farmhouse Delivery on Saturday, August 28.  Photo courtesy of Roughouse Brewing

Roughhouse Brewing hosts ‘Farmers’ Fair’

Thu, 08/19/2021 - 6:48pm
Event
STAFF REPORTS
Thursday, August 19, 2021

Roughhouse Brewing is set to host a “Farmers’ Fair” with Farmhouse Delivery, an online farmers market serving the Central Texas area including San Marcos, and a few of the brand’s favorite Texas partners.

The event on Saturday, Aug. 28 will feature a farmers market style setup with vendors, including Farmhouse Delivery, Three Six General, The Salumeria and others with products available for purchase, as well as sampling.

On the day of the event, the Farmers’ Grazing Board, curated by Matti Bills of Three Six General, will be available using housemade products from her shop, as well as items available via Farmhouse. The Farmhouse Grazing Board will include Salumeria salami, Texas Iberico chorizo, Pure Luck Chevre, Sourdough Project Crackers, Youngblood Honey and more.

Limited quantities available. Folks who sign up for Farmhouse Delivery on Saturday, Aug. 28 will receive one free Rare Merit draft beer from Roughhouse as well as $20 off their first Farmhouse order. 

