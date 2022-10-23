Roughhouse Brewing, Mermaid Society SMTX partner for Halloween Trunk or Treat

Only in San Marcos can families find a truly mystical Halloween experience featuring mermaids.

Roughhouse Brewing and Mermaid Society SMTX are partnering on Halloween weekend for an evening of family- friendly trunk-or-treating.

On Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Roughhouse Brewing, located at 680 Oakwood Loop, San Marcos’ own mermaids will set up in the field at the back of the seating area in the decorated trunk of their vehicles. The mermaids will be there to hand out candy to each trick-or-treater and will be available to pose for photos as well. Each trunk and mermaid will have a different theme.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mermaid Society SMTX to make this Trunk-or-Treat uniquely San Marcos,” said Alex Pasturnak, co-founder and marketing director of Roughhouse Brewing. “Each mermaid is planning a special fall- or Halloween-themed setup for their displays that kiddos (and adults) are sure to love. Ultimately we wanted to provide what most of us are looking for — a free, low-stress, safe and fun event to get out of the house in the fall weather.”

The event is open to all ages, and costumes are welcome but not required. The event will feature ample parking, food, drinks, games and more. For further information, check the website at roughhousebrewing.com or on Facebook by searching Trunk or Treat w/ SMTX Mermaids.