San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce turns focus to safely reopening businesses

For the past three months, the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce has turned its focus to the COVID-19 pandemic. The chamber has made sure the local business community has the latest resources, guidance, and insights to help San Marcos businesses and employees. That includes the promotion of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) as well as the work from Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area who is helping employees impacted by COVID-19.

Now, the chamber has turned its attention to reopening San Marcos businesses safely. The chamber has educated the business community on Gov. Greg Abbott’s Open Texas campaign, which looks at ways to ensure businesses provide a safe work environment for employees and their customers. This week the chamber launched its Open Safely Pledge. With new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported daily, the chamber believes it’s an important time for businesses to take a stand and tell their customers know they are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Those who take the pledge agree to:

•Adhere to health and safety guidelines provided by the county and state.

•Communicate expectations of safety protocols to employees and customers.

•Provide a safe work environment for employees.

•Keep customers safe by deep cleaning high touch surfaces and encouraging social distancing.

All businesses are encouraged to complete the pledge. Upon completion, businesses will receive a PDF and a printed poster to display at their business that informs customers they have taken the pledge. Businesses can take the pledge by visiting www.sanmarcostexas.com.