San Marcos Art League hosts holiday fundraiser

The San Marcos Art League is hosting its annual Food Drive for the Hays County Food Bank and, with the help of several local artists, will be donating the proceeds from a variety of artwork purchases this holiday season. This year, local artists have joined the Art League in donating different works in order to raise money for the Hays County Food Bank through the San Marcos Art Center in Downtown San Marcos. A portion of the proceeds will be donated from any purchase of a glass Christmas tree, ornament on the Art League tree inside the Art Center or any works marked as part of the fundraiser.

Every holiday season, the San Marcos Art League uses these sales from ornaments donated by local artists to contribute to the Hays County Food Bank. With totals from these ornament sales and a donated amount from the SMAL board of directors, the Art League was able to raise $1,000 for the Hays County Food Bank in December 2021. SMAL is hoping to increase that number going into 2023.

“This is truly a great resource for our community” ssaid Nancy Brown, an Art League board member and San Marcos Art Center Manager. “Even at discounted dollar stores, food prices can get expensive and there is a lack of fresh produce options. It’s really important to give our neighbors in need access to healthy options.”

The San Marcos Art League is an arts nonprofit organization which operates out of Downtown San Marcos at the San Marcos Art Center and is funded in part by the San Marcos Arts Commission. To find out how you can get involved at the Art League, either as an artist or as a supporter, visit the Art Center Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays) at 117 N. Guadalupe St. Suite 101 and ask how; or you can visit www. artleaguesmtx.org for more information.