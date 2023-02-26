San Marcos Art League taking applications for the 2023 Fine Arts Scholarship

The San Marcos Art League is now accepting donations and applications for their annual fine arts scholarship for high school seniors attending San Marcos High School or in the San Marcos area. San Marcos Art League scholarships are open to all high school seniors living in San Marcos or attending San Marcos High School who wish to pursue higher education in any of the visual or performing arts. High school seniors must apply before the deadline on March 20.

The mission of the San Marcos Art League is to encourage, foster, promote and nurture the arts in San Marcos, Texas.

Part of this mission includes providing financial aid to youth who want to pursue a future in the fine arts through this scholarship. When asked why it is important to encourage the youth to pursue the arts, art league President, Gerald Kurten, references legendary artist Leonardo Da-Vinci’s words: “Art is a crucial component of critical thinking and growing the strongest minds.”

To donate to the 2023 Fine Arts Scholarship, visit artleaguesmtx.org before the deadline on March 20. High school seniors can apply on the website under the Fine Arts Scholarship 2023 tab.

In person donations can also be made at the San Marcos Art Center gallery located at 117 N. Guadalupe st. Suite 101 during hours of operation.