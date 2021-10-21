San Marcos Art League's Art Scared returns to Square

The San Marcos Art Leagues’ Art Scared returns to the Square on Saturday.

Elementary through high school age will be able to paint a section of a designated window with a fall or Halloween-themed image. Painted windows will remain on display for the public to enjoy through early November.

“Last year’s event was such a hit, we knew we wanted to do it again, said Nancy Brown, SMAL’s San Marcos Art Center Manager. “Our purpose remains two-fold,” she added. “First, to supplement the art curriculum for San Marcos area students, and second, to encourage further engagement in downtown San Marcos establishments.”

SMAL is working in collaboration with area schools, the Downtown Association of San Marcos, San Marcos Main Street, and other sponsors to bring the event back and provide supplies and prizes. SMAL said all participants will receive acknowledgment and leave the event with a gift bag, extra paint supplies and brushes to create more art at home.

Approximately 60 window spaces have been identified at participating businesses around the Square, SMAL said, adding that 20 spaces will be grouped and allotted for elementary, middle, and high school students.

Windows will be assigned to participating students to paint with the assistance of at least one parent or teacher on Saturday. Family-friendly imagery, mask-wearing, and safe social distancing practices will be observed, along with staggered painting times for elementary, middle, and high school students.

Saturday's event takes place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.